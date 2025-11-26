Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline skipped the suit and tie for a visit to the White House last year.

Lewiston Mayor Carl L. Sheline and some members of the Lewiston municipal government are pulling a quiet coup to install an unqualified and illegitimate school committee member into the Ward 5 city council seat — even though he doesn’t live in Ward 5.

As it’s happening, the rest of the Maine media are asleep on the job, and most politicians are just watching it happen.



Maine Wire Reporter Jon Fetherston is perhaps the only journalist documenting the brazen attempt to flout local and state law, and you can find his reporting on the topic here.

Iman Osman Doesn’t Live in Ward 5

The individual at the center of the illegitimate scheme is Somali refugee Iman A. Osman, 36, the brother Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services (MEIRS) CEO Rilwan Osman.

It started Dec. 17, 2024, when Mayor Sheline appointed Iman Osman, a Somali interpreter and social worker within the public schools, to the Lewiston School Committee as the representative for Ward 5.

There was just one problem: The address Osman has consistently used to establish eligibility for office is a vacant and condemned building at 210 Blake St.

Regardless, Osman filled the seat on the school committee and even doubled-down on his bogus residency claim this year by running for the Ward 5 city council seat. Osman has continued to list 210 Blake Street as his residence—including on a notarized residency statement signed in June 2025. The address he provided when he filled out his Oct. 27 campaign registration documents was also 210 Blake Street.

Everyone knows no one lives there. The initial appointment was improper, and Osman’s multiple claims to residency at the condemned building in Ward 5 have not been truthful.

Both Osman’s appointment to the Lewiston School Committee and his candidacy for the Ward 5 city council seat are in direct violation of the plain letter of Maine election law, the city of Lewiston charter, and the Lewiston Public Schools Policy Manual. Furthermore, if Osman failed to update his voter registration after he was no longer a legal resident of Ward 5, and then casted a vote using a Ward 5 ballot, then that vote may have been illegitimate.

The City Charter specifies that ward-elected School Committee members must be qualified voters residing in their respective wards at the time of nomination and throughout their term. Candidates for ward-based seats must be “at least twenty (20) years of age and have been registered voters and qualified to vote in their respective wards for a period of at least three (3) months next prior to the last date on which the nomination papers are to be filed.”

Under Maine election law (Title 21-A M.R.S.), voter eligibility is tied to actual residence, defined as “that place where the person has established a fixed and principal home to which the person, whenever temporarily absent, intends to return” (§112(1)). In cases where a voter does not have a fixed principal home at an address and doesn’t plan to return to the address (because, for example, it’s a condemned building), Maine law provides a process for legally voting in that voter’s new district.

There’s no evidence that Osman followed any of these steps for registering at his actual place of residence — a location that his lawyer has refused to reveal to Lewiston residents, claiming without evidence that doing so would threaten Osman’s safety.

Instead, Osman continued to vote and campaign for office as if his principal and legal residence was the condemned building in Ward 5. Importantly, had he updated his voter registration to an address outside of Ward 5, as he’s legally required to do before voting, then he would have been disqualified from holding the Ward 5 school committee seat and from running for the Ward 5 city council seat.

Osman quite obviously does not live at the 210 Blake St. address where he has purported to live, and Lewiston sources have told Maine Wire reporter Jon Fetherston that Osman is suspected of living at a residence in Auburn, at the HQ of his brother Rilwan Osman’s migrant agency, and even at another Blake St. address outside of Ward 5. But Sheline, Osman, and their cabal of Democrat allies and activists show no signs of wanting to follow the law now that the brazen violation of the Lewiston City Charter is out in the open.

The result is taxation without representation: residents in Ward 5 will pay property taxes to support the school and municipal government, but they will not have a representative on the school committee or city council who lives in their ward.

But somehow the Somali-Democrat cabal’s disrespect for the plain letter of the law gets even worse…

This week, the School Committee finally voted on whether to investigate Osman’s residency and his right to hold the Ward 5 seat.

Remarkably, Osman was allowed to vote on that motion and did not recuse himself from the vote.

He voted—no surprise—against any investigation.

Maine law is blunt when it comes to such brazen conflicts of interest.

Title 30-A §2605(1) states: “The vote of a body is voidable when any official… votes on any question in which that official has a direct or an indirect pecuniary interest.”

Because the city council seat is a paid position, Osman has a clear pecuniary (aka financial) interest, which means the vote to kill the investigation into his bogus residency claims is null and void. Under the plain text of §2605, the committee’s refusal to investigate is voidable—meaning it can (and should) be thrown out.

That’s the whole story. One slovenly mayor trying to curry favor with the Somali clans in Lewiston. One unqualified appointee. Multiple votes that may have run afoul of Maine election law, the Lewiston City Charter, and every basic conception of what is ethical and proper. And one city that still pretends everything is fine.

Oh, and by the way, here are a few more red flags hanging over Osman’s nascent political career:

In October, federal and state agents arrested Muktar Abshir Aden, 25, who claimed to live at the 210 Blake St. address on methamphetamine trafficking charges (that’s the same address where Osman claims to live and has registered his alleged nonprofit, Lewiston-Auburn Youth Network.

In the middle of Osman’s illegitimate power grab, Osman reported to the Lewiston Police Department that he had a handgun stolen from his car, which he’d left unlocked on Bartlett St., the highest crime neighborhood of Lewiston. Still no word on where is unsecured gun ended up.

Although Osman has described his profession as being a “social worker,” Maine’s professional licensure records show no record whatsoever of an “Iman Osman” ever having a license to perform social work.

With so many warning lights flashing over the city of Lewiston, you would think that the Lewiston Sun Journal would be unleashing their vaunted strike team to probe the allegations against Osman, or even inveighing with high-minded editorials about the sanctity of the rule of law and the appearance of a conflict of interest on Osman’s part.

You’d be wrong.

Part of the reason Osman has been protected from scrutiny may stem from Osman’s attorney, Kiernan Majerus-Collins, being the son of Steve Collins, the Maine Trust for Local News’ political columnist and the winner of the Maine Press Associations “Journalist of the Year” award. (Really, that’s not sarcasm, they actually gave the guy an award.)

You have to wonder why Sheline and other Lewiston Democrats would do this favor for Osman, who is a Somali refugee and the brother of Rilwan Osman, the CEO of Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services (MEIRS). In case you’re unfamiliar with MEIRS, they’re the migrant agency that was caught in a 2018 audit over-billing MaineCare to the tune of $2.4 million.

As Maine Wire reporter Seamus Othot wrote in 2024:

Audits conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Program Integrity (PI) division reveal that the Lewiston-based MEIRS has been overcharging MainCare since at least 2013. The audits show that MEIRS was charging MaineCare for various, non-eligible expenses, including more than $80 for bringing an immigrant to McDonalds for “a snack,” ferrying immigrants to and from doctor’s appointments, and driving one to a parent meeting at a school. PI discovered that, between 2013 and 2016, MEIRS overcharged MaineCare by $17,996. MEIRS was apparently unperturbed by the PI findings, because it significantly increased its overcharging practices in subsequent years, billing taxpayers for more than a million dollars between 2015 and 2017, according to the audit. The PI audit, conducted in 2018, initially discovered overcharging violations amounting to $2,448,978, which is roughly 136 times larger than the overcharges discovered in the previous audit.

