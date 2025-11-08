Socialist Graham Platner Knew of Chest Tattoo's Nazi Ties for "Years" Says Maine Pal in TikTok Vid

A friend of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate from Maine Graham Platner appeared in a TikTok video this week that appears to undercut Platner’s repeated claims about when he learned his chest tattoo was an infamous Nazi symbol.

In the video, Mathias Kamin, who identified himself as a longtime friend of Platner’s, suggested the former Marine had been aware of the Totenkopf symbol’s Nazi associations “for years,” not just days or weeks or months as Platner has maintained on the campaign trail.

The TikTok, posted Friday, shows Kamin defending Platner while acknowledging that his friend has “wanted to get it removed or covered up since he’s been aware of it in the last couple years.”

Kamin, a cider maker from Hancock County, said he found criticism of Platner “rich” considering that it was coming from a “whole generation of people who got tramp stamps from Japanese or Chinese characters on their lower backs.”

Kamin added that tattoo removal costs can be “a goddamn mortgage payment or more” and argued that Platner’s critics were politically motivated, claiming that many of those “saying he knew it was my Totenkopf” were “connected to people in the Democratic establishment.”

Platner himself has never cited cost as a reason for not getting the tattoo removed.

Roughly 48 hours after it became a political liability he had it covered him with a new tattoo that kind of looks like a Norse doggie with a stomach tumor that maybe got kicked in the head by a horse.

However, Kamin’s comment that Platner has been aware of the Nazi symbol stamped on his chest “for years” directly contradicts Platner’s political spin.

Platner, who is running in Maine’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary, has repeatedly insisted that he only learned of his tattoo’s Nazi associations in mid-October 2025 — after reporters and political operatives began circulating opposition research on the image.

On October 20, he first addressed the issue on Pod Save America, describing the skull-and-crossbones design as a spontaneous decision made during a drunken night of shore leave in Split, Croatia, while serving in the Marine Corps.

“At no point in this entire experience of my life did anybody ever once say: ‘Hey, you’re a Nazi,’” Platner said at the time. “It never came up until we got wind that somebody was shopping the idea that I was a secret Nazi with a hidden Nazi tattoo.”

In written statements to POLITICO and The Hill on October 21, Platner said, “It was not until I started hearing from reporters and D.C. insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol.” He described himself as “utterly horrified” by the revelation and said he immediately planned to remove it.

The following day, he told the Associated Press that he had covered the tattoo with a Celtic knot after realizing removal would take longer.

“I wanted this thing off my body,” he said.

The TikTok adds to a growing list of contradictory statements surrounding Platner’s handling of the tattoo controversy.

Over the past month, Platner’s description of when and how he learned about the Totenkopf symbol has shifted — from learning “48 hours ago,” to “recently,” to statements about “reporters and D.C. insiders” informing him.

An anonymous source also told Jewish Insider that Platner referred to the tattoo as “my Totenkopf” more than ten years ago.

Kamin’s admission adds to the evidence that Platner isn’t telling the truth about 18-year relationship with an infamous Nazi symbol.

Genevieve McDonald, a Democratic political operative who split from Platner’s campaign after his controversial Reddit comments and his Totenkopf tat came to light, has subsequently said that Platner knew exactly what his tattoo meant, a story that aligns with what Kamin said in the TikTok video.

McDonald has also rejected a $15,000 Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) from Platner’s campaign, according to a POLITICO report.

At a campaign event in Bath, Maine, on Thursday night, The Maine Wire captured footage of Platner denying McDonald’s claims.

“That’s absolutely false,” Platner said then. “I had no idea until this came up recently.”

The Totenkopf — German for “death’s head” — was used by the Nazi SS during World War II, including the regiment that guard Holocaust concentration camps. The unique skull-and-crossbones design remains a potent hate symbol associated with neo-Nazi groups.

Platner’s acquired the Nazi tat in 2007 while serving in the Marines.

The Totenkopf is so closely associated with the Nazis that the symbol has appeared in Schindler’s List, Inglourious Basterds, and even Monty Python sketches.

Share