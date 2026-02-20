Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) had a confusing Friday.

First she told the Bangor newspaper that she planned to boycott President Donald Trump’s meeting of governors in Washington, D.C.

It was a “you go girl” moment for the #RESISTANCE that the newspaper splashed over their front page.

A few hours later Gov. Mills was photographed sitting meekly at the event she’d claimed she was boycotting.

The discrepancy was too obvious for even the Bangor newspaper to ignore.

The outlet — which has received $2.4 million in no-bid contracts from Mills via its marketing arm, Pulse Marketing — quickly changed the headline after the Maine Wire started flagging the disconnect.

So what’s going on? Other than, of course, Mills ragtime operation clearly headed for defeat in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary against Graham Platner.

We’ll have to wait for the Bangor newspaper, the only outlet that Mills’ staffers will use as mouthpiece and stenographer, to give us a new update.

