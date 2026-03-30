This story begins at the start of the most recent legislative session, when Gov, Janet Mills (D)—acting through her Chief of Staff, Jeremy Kennedy—made it clear to Republican leaders that she would sign any tax increase the legislature proposed. The message was simple: get on board with the Governor’s budget, or else face the wrath of the innumerate tax-and-spend leftists.

When I published that information, Mr. Kennedy didn't take it well. He threw what can only be described as a "hissy fit," summoning House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) to his office to fume over the article. It appears that meeting set in motion a targeted campaign of state-sponsored harassment against Faulkingham that has culminated in a bogus enforcement action from the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL).

Today, the news broke that Faulkingham is being targeted by the dweebs in the Mills Administration and at the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) for the heinous crime of taking a fourteen-year-old kid lobstering and tossing him a few bucks for his help on the boat.

According to the legal documents I’ve reviewed, it’s clear that some political activist spied on Faulkingham and fed sycophant leftists at MDOL some line that allowed them to entrap the Winter Harbor Republican for taking a young family friend fishing. When their original attempt at railroading Faulkingham failed, they switched up the complaint to ding him for not keeping a timecard on the teenage stern-man who worked a grand total of four days on the water. (Which, by the way, is probably more time than Graham Platner’s ever spent on the water, but I digress…)

Here’s Faulkingham’s most recent petition for review that explains the details of this silly witch-hunt.

Petition For Review 556KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

For anyone who actually knows Maine, this is absurd and evil. Only pathetic beta males from Portland could cook up such a ridiculous scheme. Teenagers have worked on lobster boats and farms and around chainsaws for generations. It is a foundational part of our culture where young men learn the value of hard work on the water or in the field, milking cows or cutting wood. You throw some hay for the local farmer, he tosses you a couple bucks. Faulkingham, a lifelong lobsterman from a long line of fishermen, was simply helping a 14-year-old family friend learn the ropes for a few days, and he had the decency to pay him a nice clip for the help.

When the MDOL realized that Maine law actually allows this activity, they didn't pack up and go home. Instead, they pivoted. If they couldn't get him on some imbecilic child labor grievance, they’d get him on paperwork, fining him for not keeping formal payroll records for a four-day favor. Give me the man and I will give you the case against him, say Gov. Janet Mills and her Chief of Staff thug Jeremy Kennedy, the spouse of House Majority Leader Matt Moonen (D).

The saying is popularly attributed to some Stalinist murderer. It became a dark way to explain Soviet abuses of power. Most Americans view it, correctly, as the anti-thesis of American justice, an expression of how true justice isn’t supposed to work. But for Mills & Co. the Soviet edict is a modus operandi. Petty balding losers stalk the halls of Augusta looking for political enemies against whom they can wield the punitive arm of the state.

This isn't an isolated incident, either. It’s a blueprint for how the Mills administration deals with dissent. We have seen this play out time and again.

Rick Savage from Sunday River Brewing Company spoke out against Mills and was harassed by swarms of health agents until finally he was stripped of his liquor license and forced to sell his profitable business.

Dr. Meryl Nass was harassed by the Bureau of Licensure in Medicine for daring to share her internationally renowned expertise on health policy with the George Hale and Ric Tyler Show. The investigation into Nass, cheered on by Mills sister Dora Mills, began as a witch hunt over “misinformation” but then transmogrified into BS violations investigators supposedly found along the way.

Chris Bernardini, the former claims specialist at Gateway Community Services, had never had any issues with Maine Revenue Services until he exposed systemic Medicaid fraud at Maine Democrats favorite migrant NGO. Then, suddenly, there’s the MRS audit letter in his mailbox.

What’s happening to Faulkingham should chill and enrage not only conservatives but every Democratic voter and politician in the state. If these petty little tyrants will attack a lobsterman for taking a 14-year-old fishing, they’ll attack a fellow Democrat for failing to properly prostrate themselves before the transient idols of power leftists hold dear. Just ask former State Rep. Bruce White, who found himself exiled from Democrat circles because he was slightly uncomfortable with the abortion-by-mutilation of fully formed human beings in the womb.

But the ordeal raises the question: Where are the normie Democrats? Are there any left? Are there any Democrats left in this state who would review the facts of what’s happening to Faulkingham and not be repulsed by this grotesque abuse of power? I’ve seen little evidence that they still exist in meaningful numbers. Over the next few days, we can let a little experiment unfold and see which members of the Democrat caucus have the courage and integrity to call out this outrageous abuse of power.

If they can do this to the House Republican Leader, they can do it to any citizen who speaks out against their policies. It is appalling, it is un-American, and it is certainly not the Maine I grew up in. We cannot allow the state to be used as a blunt instrument for political revenge. It’s time for everyone in this state to take a stand—not just with Faulkingham but with good, decent people who want to live in a state where you can take a fourteen-year-old kid lobstering without agents harassing you at the dock.

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