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Shenna Bellows Levels Doxxing Accusation as FOAA Request Returns With $34K Price Tag- MWTV

Bellows accuses Maine Wire of “doxxing” a minor, turning a Lewiston incident into a broader political flashpoint.
Apr 06, 2026

Shenna Bellows publicly accuses Maine Wire of “doxxing” a teenager in Lewiston, escalating an ongoing dispute over how a recent incident was reported and portrayed. Additionally, a Freedom of Access request tied to Medicaid providers returns with a cost estimate of “$34,906.25” and a nearly year-long wait, raising questions about whether access is being functionally denied.

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