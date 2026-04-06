Shenna Bellows publicly accuses Maine Wire of “doxxing” a teenager in Lewiston, escalating an ongoing dispute over how a recent incident was reported and portrayed. Additionally, a Freedom of Access request tied to Medicaid providers returns with a cost estimate of “$34,906.25” and a nearly year-long wait, raising questions about whether access is being functionally denied.
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Shenna Bellows Levels Doxxing Accusation as FOAA Request Returns With $34K Price Tag- MWTV
Bellows accuses Maine Wire of “doxxing” a minor, turning a Lewiston incident into a broader political flashpoint.
Apr 06, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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