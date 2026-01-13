Rep. David Boyer (R-Poland):

“A viral video … came out of you saying that there may be noncitizens on our roles. What prompted you to say that, and what’s being done to make sure our rolls only have US citizens on them?”

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026:

“I did not say that.”

Also Sec. Bellows, five months ago, on Aug. 7, 2025, in a YouTube interview with Marc Elias:

“I’m sure there are, in some isolated instances, some noncitizens maybe on the rolls.”

Here’s the link to the interview with Elias in case Bellows attempts to claim it’s a “deep fake.”

Someone let me know if these two quotes appear in juxtaposition in any other outlet…

Share The Robinson Report

Here’s Tucker’s monologue on Maine’s Secretary of State just in case anyone missed it: