Shenna Bellows' Ballot Language Battle Intensifies While Portland Field Reporting Raises New Questions- MWTV

Leyland Streiff of Maine Girl Dads joins to respond to Shenna Bellows’ proposed ballot language, arguing it introduces terms not found in the underlying legislation and may confuse voters. Matt Gagnon from the Maine Policy Institute follows by describing the budget process as a series of negotiated tradeoffs, raising concerns about tax policy, revenue assumptions, and long-term fiscal impacts.

Submit a public comment to the Secretary of State:

https://www.maine.gov/sos/form/act-designate-school-sports-participation-and-facilities-sex-2026-04-06