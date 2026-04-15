My old boss Howie Carr talked a lot about the Kinsley Gaffe.

The Kinsley gaffe is not like Joe Biden on stage last night claiming that a random black guy looks like Barack Obama.

Nor is it like Biden, at the same event, quipping, “Theyaigotmarrediscanus after my first year in law school.”

The Kinsley Gaffe is a special kind of gaffe that is only a political error because what was said was true.

Such is the case with the Kinsley Gaffe committed by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat candidate for governor, on Facebook yesterday.

In a painful straight-to-camera video that none of these politicians do as well as the team at the Maine Wire, Bellows began with the following: “When I was a kid, our schools were ranked as some of the best in our the (sic) country. Now they’re ranked as some of the worst.”

According to Facebook’s edit history, which unfortunately for Bellows is a thing that exists, the post was edited to remove the factually accurate claim that Maine’s public schools, relative to other American public schools, are among the worst.

Indisputably, the claim is true. But even worse than that, Maine’s schools have experienced this precipitous collapse in quality and student performance even as all taxes in Maine have skyrocketed.

The drop in school quality has come even as Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Democrat-controlled legislatures have poured money into public school administrations.

Which is part of the reason why Bellows need to clean up the Kinsley Gaffe here: By saying a true thing about the quality of Maine’s schools, Bellows was accidentally admitting that eight years of progressive policies — the same policies that she would support as governor or even expand upon as governor — have made Maine’s public schools worse, not better.

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In one little Facebook post, she just dropped a nuclear bomb on not only her own education platform, but all of the tax-and-spend policies and all of the “woke” left policies imposed under the Mills Administration.

Ouch.

Here’s to hoping Bellows starts to make a habit out of telling the truth.