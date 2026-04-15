The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
5h

Maine resident Charlotte Iserbyt (RIP) warned with extensive research about the decline of education many years ago. Please do not ignore this brave warrior. This is not state centered this is a federal issue.

Deliberate Dumbing Down | Official Website of Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/

Deliberate Dumbing Down of America - Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt https://youtu.be/tP5H7lLpjQE

Charlotte Iserbyt - The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America, P1

https://rumble.com/vict51-charlotte-iserbyt-the-deliberate-dumbing-down-of-america.html

A conversation with Charlotte Iserbyt

https://rumble.com/vto4d3-a-conversation-with-charlotte-iserbyt.html

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Islander's avatar
Islander
5h

Schools no longer teach, they indoctrinate. Look at the anti-ice walkouts by students and look how they treat pro-ice students., The teachers do not deserve more money based on the national standings. Most should be replaced starting with the administration, superintendents. Homeschool your child if you can, even private school is no guarantee that they will actually learn anything. We also have to replace the teachers that teach the teachers. Stop the grooming !

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