Shenna Bellows Accidentally Admits Maine Dems Ruined Public Schools -- Then Edits Post
The Secretary of State was uncharacteristically honest about the quality of Maine's public schools, but she quickly fixed the error.
My old boss Howie Carr talked a lot about the Kinsley Gaffe.
The Kinsley gaffe is not like Joe Biden on stage last night claiming that a random black guy looks like Barack Obama.
Nor is it like Biden, at the same event, quipping, “Theyaigotmarrediscanus after my first year in law school.”
The Kinsley Gaffe is a special kind of gaffe that is only a political error because what was said was true.
Such is the case with the Kinsley Gaffe committed by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat candidate for governor, on Facebook yesterday.
In a painful straight-to-camera video that none of these politicians do as well as the team at the Maine Wire, Bellows began with the following: “When I was a kid, our schools were ranked as some of the best in our the (sic) country. Now they’re ranked as some of the worst.”
According to Facebook’s edit history, which unfortunately for Bellows is a thing that exists, the post was edited to remove the factually accurate claim that Maine’s public schools, relative to other American public schools, are among the worst.
Premium free range, organic, non-GMO gaffes delivered to your inbox. Subscribe today!
Indisputably, the claim is true. But even worse than that, Maine’s schools have experienced this precipitous collapse in quality and student performance even as all taxes in Maine have skyrocketed.
The drop in school quality has come even as Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Democrat-controlled legislatures have poured money into public school administrations.
Which is part of the reason why Bellows need to clean up the Kinsley Gaffe here: By saying a true thing about the quality of Maine’s schools, Bellows was accidentally admitting that eight years of progressive policies — the same policies that she would support as governor or even expand upon as governor — have made Maine’s public schools worse, not better.
In one little Facebook post, she just dropped a nuclear bomb on not only her own education platform, but all of the tax-and-spend policies and all of the “woke” left policies imposed under the Mills Administration.
Ouch.
Here’s to hoping Bellows starts to make a habit out of telling the truth.
Maine resident Charlotte Iserbyt (RIP) warned with extensive research about the decline of education many years ago. Please do not ignore this brave warrior. This is not state centered this is a federal issue.
Deliberate Dumbing Down | Official Website of Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/
Deliberate Dumbing Down of America - Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt https://youtu.be/tP5H7lLpjQE
Charlotte Iserbyt - The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America, P1
https://rumble.com/vict51-charlotte-iserbyt-the-deliberate-dumbing-down-of-america.html
A conversation with Charlotte Iserbyt
https://rumble.com/vto4d3-a-conversation-with-charlotte-iserbyt.html
Schools no longer teach, they indoctrinate. Look at the anti-ice walkouts by students and look how they treat pro-ice students., The teachers do not deserve more money based on the national standings. Most should be replaced starting with the administration, superintendents. Homeschool your child if you can, even private school is no guarantee that they will actually learn anything. We also have to replace the teachers that teach the teachers. Stop the grooming !