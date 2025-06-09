Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ job includes more than attempting to rig presidential elections by unilaterally removing President Donald Trump from Maine’s elections.

As Secretary of State, Bellows is also nominally in charge of running Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), and her chief charge in that regard has been changing out Maine’s chickadee license plates with ones adorned by a pine tree and north star.

Why?

No one really knows. For some reason, a certain class of left-wingers have become obsessed with Maine’s original 1901-1909 flag, which is basically the “Appeal to Heaven” flag plus a star.

It’s also unclear why Bellows stuck Maine to an artificial deadline for the license plate change of July 2026—a change so rapid that it forced the state to pay a Canadian company nearly $6 million to stamp the plates. Maine used to have license plates stamped …