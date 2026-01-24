Shawn Ryan Show - Why is Somali Fraud Running Rampant in Minnesota and Maine?
Steve Robinson returns to the Shawn Ryan Show to explain how Medicaid fraud has hijacked Maine's economy and politic -- and why leftist politicians are complicit in the scheme to influence elections.
We’re going to have a steady drip of MaineCare fraud reporting coming out over the next few weeks and months. Subscribe to get all the juicy details.
Paid subscriptions support the Anti-Piracy Project of the Maine Wire…
If you’ve already subscribe, email The Robinson Report to all your friends or help us grow by sharing to Facebook, X, or any social media. Every share is much appreciated.
I have to wonder if Somali nonprofits are just a fraction of the Mainecare fraud happening in Maine. Have you seen audits from other nonprofits owned by citizens where they are getting away with fraud?