Here’s the version you’re getting from Maine’s dying legacy media: A brave and loving New Mainer from China who did nothing wrong and only wanted to work hard and live the American dream is now being punished without due process by the evil Fascist Nazi Trump Regime.

If you think that’s an exaggeration, here are a few quotes gleaned from legacy media coverage of Dong’s deportation case:

“Family devastated after ICE arrests Lewiston Chinese restaurant owner,” says the Bangor Daily News / CBS 13 headline.

Dong’s brother, who despite being in America for several years and running a business still needs a translator to give his sob story to the media, told the outlet: