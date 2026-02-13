The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Senator Susan Collins Backs the SAVE Act as Lewiston Group Home Questions Grow - Maine Wire TV

Doorstep reporting, a short visit by a red Caddy, and a round of voicemails.
Feb 13, 2026

Susan Collins told The Maine Wire she supports the current SAVE Act language, calling proof-of-citizenship rules a straightforward confidence-builder. Meanwhile, Jon’s Lewiston visit runs into the same wall—no names, no clarity, no answers.

