Susan Collins told The Maine Wire she supports the current SAVE Act language, calling proof-of-citizenship rules a straightforward confidence-builder. Meanwhile, Jon’s Lewiston visit runs into the same wall—no names, no clarity, no answers.
Senator Susan Collins Backs the SAVE Act as Lewiston Group Home Questions Grow - Maine Wire TV
Doorstep reporting, a short visit by a red Caddy, and a round of voicemails.
Feb 13, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
