The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday restored Auburn Republican Rep. Laurel Libby’s voting rights in the Maine Legislature.

Rep. Libby filed the lawsuit after Democratic leaders refused to let her vote or speak in the House of Representatives unless she apologized for a Facebook post critical of the state’s transgender sports policy.

“This is a win for free speech — and for the Constitution,” Libby said on X shortly after the decision was announced.

Libby’s social media post contained an image of a male high school pole vaulter accepting first place in a girls’ competition. The post went viral online and ultimately sparked the ongoing fight between Gov. Janet Mills and President Donald Trump.

Mills has refused to budge on Maine’s policy, which forces female high school athletes to compete against males who say they are female. As a result, the Trump Administration is at…