Scott Ferson Breaks Down How Democrats Lost America as Platner Fallout Grows - MWTV
Scott Ferson argued Democrats keep missing voters who want change, lower prices and clearer answers on immigration.
Scott Ferson discussed his book, How the Democrats Lost America, arguing that voters are angry over prices, immigration, housing and a political system they believe no longer works for them. The discussion also touched on Graham Platner’s appeal as a change candidate despite resurfaced Reddit posts involving rape comments, porta-potties and other bizarre online remarks.
Oh so Awesome how well the Republicans are doing for Americans. Just a few awesome things, average Joe taxpayer gets ziltch but fund wars for other countries, fancy din dins at the White House or Marlargo, overpay for both houses of congress, plenty of money for tech deals and so much more, all curtesy of the Republicans.
Then we have Mikie Johnson who supports congressional and potus insider trading, GOP vice chair Blake Moore saying Repubs priority is govt over the peasant Americans and lastly Donny could care less about the peasant Americans. Yep its all the Dems, those pesky Dems and oh so awesome republicans. With all the damage Donny has done to America during round two seems a few Republicans would get tired of it, apparently not. Sad to see how easily duped Republicans can be.
“Our Republican priority will always be to put government ahead of Americans.”
GOP Vice Chair Blake Moore Says, 'Our Republican Priority Will Always Be To Put Government Ahead Of Americans.' Insider Trading Is Fine Too, So Stop Complaining
Trump Reiterates He Doesn't Care About Americans' Financial Situation, Attacked Iran For Israel, Lauds China Buying US Soil And Importing 500K Students, Promotes Sending More Business To China
https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/trump-reiterates-he-doesnt-care-about?r=k6gro&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer