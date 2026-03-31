The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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School Chaos, Supreme Court Shockwaves, and the Strange Durability of Graham Platner - MWTV

A Daily Mail report ties Graham Platner to Epstein-linked funding, raising fresh questions about judgment and credibility.
Mar 31, 2026

A Daily Mail story examining Graham Platner’s oyster business funding introduces new scrutiny around donor ties and past associations. Despite that, Platner’s campaign continues to maintain support, raising questions about how political narratives are shaped and sustained.

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