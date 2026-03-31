A Daily Mail story examining Graham Platner’s oyster business funding introduces new scrutiny around donor ties and past associations. Despite that, Platner’s campaign continues to maintain support, raising questions about how political narratives are shaped and sustained.
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School Chaos, Supreme Court Shockwaves, and the Strange Durability of Graham Platner - MWTV
A Daily Mail report ties Graham Platner to Epstein-linked funding, raising fresh questions about judgment and credibility.
Mar 31, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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