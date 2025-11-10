Scam Artists from Tajikistan, Iran Caught Looting ATMs Across Maine: Lincoln Sheriff
File this one in the "diversity is our strength" folder...
What began as a string of odd ATM malfunctions Maine towns turned out to be part of a sophisticated cyber scheme carried out by foreign nationals from Tajikistan and Iran, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).
According to a February 21, 2025, statement from the LCSO, investigators responding to multiple reports of suspicious activity at local ATMs uncovered a “widespread cyberattack” that allowed foreign thieves to drain machines of cash while appearing to conduct normal transactions — a scam known as “ATM jackpotting.”
