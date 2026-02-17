The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

SAVE Act Momentum Builds as New Concerns Surface in Lewiston Home Visits - Maine Wire TV

The tips keep coming, and the same patterns are showing up from town to town.
Feb 17, 2026

Footage from Stevens Street shows a resident outside and unsupervised, raising immediate questions about how “24/7 care” is being delivered. The bigger issue is whether providers billed full coverage while basic supervision clearly wasn’t happening.

