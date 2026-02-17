Footage from Stevens Street shows a resident outside and unsupervised, raising immediate questions about how “24/7 care” is being delivered. The bigger issue is whether providers billed full coverage while basic supervision clearly wasn’t happening.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
SAVE Act Momentum Builds as New Concerns Surface in Lewiston Home Visits - Maine Wire TV
The tips keep coming, and the same patterns are showing up from town to town.
Feb 17, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes