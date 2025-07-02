Matthew Gagnon: Speaking of those taxes, obviously the question of funding the budget. Was something that was at the centerpiece of a lot of the debate that was taking place at the tail end there you had, obviously, you know, what you guys wanted to spend in that budget, and the question of how to fund it, and there was a move late by some elements in the house to to sort of pay for a lot of that with more broad based taxes, income taxes and things like that. Ultimately, that is not how it ended up. And you had these other, you know, streaming taxes, and you had, you know, the the dollar 50 tobacco tax and things like that that are, that are included in this. Can you talk to me about that back and forth, and the negotiations they're they're in about exactly how to fund this and which taxes to raise?

Speaker Ryan Fecteau: Yeah, you know, this is, this is the, this is the give and take you have to negotiate with, with the folks who are at the table. In this case, the governor was, was largely the negotiation partner, given the fact that Republicans largely at the towards the end, and not engage in the in the budget negotiation. And the governor was very clear about her stance on not changing the income tax code. I think a lot of us see some major flaws in the income tax code. The Governor's that been pretty consistent on her stance around new, no new, broad based taxes. And you know, we ended up in a place where we had to find a way forward with with revenue that the governor could, it could support. And that's what you see in this in this budget,

This is at best a misrepresentation from Fecteau since Jeremy Kennedy, the Governor’s tempestuous Chief of Staff, told House Republican Leaders before the Governor’s budget was even released that the Governor would sign any tax increases Democrats put on her desk, and therefore, Republican objections were totally irrelevant. Mills may have opposed broad increases in income taxes, but for Fecteau’s first impulse to be blaming Republicans when they’ve been solidly in the minority for six years and totally cut out of budget deliberations is wildly dishonest. The Democrats told Republicans to screw off at the beginning of the session and now Fecteau is pretending like they sat on their hands while Democrats frantically raised taxes on poor people. Read more here.

Matthew Gagnon: Is there any part of you that's apprehensive about the degree to which spending has increased in the budget over the course of the last six years? I mean, you guys inherited a $7.1 billion budget from LePage, and then in the first budget that Janet Mills proposed, it went up by about a billion dollars. And now we're sitting here at 11.6 and you and I'm not sure when you're you know what you're going to be done with officially, once you know everything is all said and done when you talk about next year, and if there's any additional budgets you guys are going to be dealing with, that's a pretty damned big increase. Does that? Does that cause you any concern?

Speaker Ryan Fecteau: I think we’re addressing major challenges people face in our state—like infrastructure, building roads and bridges, ensuring access to healthcare, childcare, and affordable housing. The investments that have been made are significant and important, and I think ultimately lead to a stronger to a stronger state, to a stronger economy…

This may come as a shocker to the leader of the Lollipop Guild, but Maine had roads, bridges, healthcare, childcare, and affordable housing back when the biennial budgets were $7.1 billion and less. Indeed, there’s a fair argument to be made that our roads, bridges, healthcare, childcare, and housing were all much, much better before Democrats decided to take money from working people and allocate it to businesses like Fecteau’s employer, Avesta Housing.

The other thing worth noting is the gratuitous use of the passive voice and platitudes that might suffice on a Zoom call with the 60-year-old cat ladies who increasingly represent the entire base of the Maine Democratic Party. Just remember that when a left-wing politician says “investments,” they’re not talking about risking some personal capital on a small business idea or buying stock in a promising tech company. They’re talking about stealing money from your pocket and giving it to their friends at nonprofits (who will turn around and duke at least a slice back to the Democrat campaign committees).

Speaker Ryan Fecteau: But you know, I think you look to look at our neighbors in New Hampshire, they just passed a $16 billion budget. They have similar size population as us.

Matthew Gagnon: Yeah, they don’t have an income tax or sales tax. Their revenue comes from different sources.

Speaker Ryan Fecteau: I don’t know how they get so much. They have different demographics, but Maine has an older, aging population.

Matthew Gagnon: So do they. Their average age is about half a year behind ours. New Hampshire’s a good example because they’ve chosen different funding methods, still get plenty of money, and haven’t added to income or sales tax burdens. Even their corporate tax is better. It’s a different philosophy, and that’s the root of my question. Plus, they have really high property taxes.

Matthew Gagnon: Oh, don’t go there—ours are actually higher than theirs, or at least comparable. Nothing about New Hampshire’s property taxes is worse than ours...



This is perhaps the most stunning exchange of the entire interview. New Hampshire, being our neighbor and demographically similar, represents the perfect case study in good government versus bad government, and the consequences of each. For the number three ranking Democrat in Maine to be totally unaware of how a government can fund itself without crushing poor people, small businesses, elderly property owners, and productive entrepreneurs with taxes is flabbergasting.

Speaker Ryan Fecteau: We’re making investments…

There’s the I-word again: investments. Remember, what he really means is that he’s stealing from working people’s paychecks to give money to unions, nonprofits, crony capitalist operations, and other politically connected groups, without regard for whether the end result is an improvement in the well-being of the people of Maine. Pardon the interruptions…

… people expect in things that matter, like education. The folks working in our schools do really important work every day to prepare young people for the future. Test scores are one way to measure results, but look at graduation rates—Maine’s done a great job ensuring kids graduate high school. Look at where they go to college, their graduation rates, or the students getting credentials and entering trades. If you focus on real outcomes in people’s lives, Maine students are doing pretty well. Test scores are just a snapshot, and not everyone tests well.

Matthew Gagnon: That’s true everywhere. You need a standard to judge learning, whether kids are good or bad test-takers. Compared to similar kids in New Hampshire, we’re not doing great. I’d encourage you to think about that next session. The money isn’t paying off—I’m not seeing better roads or schools, just bigger budgets. That’s an issue for me. Sadly, we’re out of time.

This exchange doesn’t really need any annotation. It’s plainly obvious that Democrats only care about shoveling money into school administrations, as opposed to the kinds of results that money should be translating into. But for the record: “I’m just not a good test taker”—that’s the kind of thing dumb people say to explain their poor test results and lack of studying, with all due apologies to dumb people. Tests are important and they matter, but teachers’ unions don’t like them because they are an objective and universal way to show which teachers and schools are bad at their jobs.

The last thing I’ll say on this is that Fecteau volunteering New Hampshire as a model against which Maine can be compared shows how out of touch with basic reality he really is. Until this morning, I’d actually thought he’d be a potential Democratic primary candidate in the U.S. Senate race against Sen. Susan Collins. Not anymore. It’s pretty clear he’s hit his Peter Principle. But hey, that’s never stopped Troy Jackson.Listen to the whole interview here: