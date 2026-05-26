The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Robert O’Neill Weighs In on Graham Platner’s Veteran Comments & Molly Curtis Reacts to Bellows’ Girls’ Sports Decision - MWTV

Military accountability, political fallout and Maine’s fight over girls’ privacy. What is happening in Maine?
May 26, 2026

Robert O’Neill, the SEAL Team 6 veteran who killed Osama bin Laden, joined Maine Wire TV to discuss Graham Platner’s resurfaced comments about veterans, Chris Kyle and combat injuries. O’Neill said the best response to past mistakes is to own them directly, rather than justify bad behavior with someone else’s bad behavior. Women’s rights advocate Molly Curtis said Maine girls are afraid to speak up about males entering female locker rooms and bathrooms, while supporters blasted Shenna Bellows’ rejection of the girls’ sports referendum as a setback for safety, fairness and privacy.

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