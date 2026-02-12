Jon Fetherston details what unfolded in Lewiston after a resident welcomed him inside, and how the focus shifted almost immediately to removing him rather than addressing simple questions. At the same time, the viral clerk audio triggered fresh scrutiny, followed by a “heads up” memo that felt more like cleanup than clarity.
Residential Care Conditions and Ranked Choice Voting Debate Collide - Maine Wire TV
As tips continue to surface, one thing becomes clear: this isn’t an isolated issue, and the silence from key offices is drawing attention.
Feb 12, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
