Residential Care Conditions and Ranked Choice Voting Debate Collide - Maine Wire TV

As tips continue to surface, one thing becomes clear: this isn’t an isolated issue, and the silence from key offices is drawing attention.
Feb 12, 2026

Jon Fetherston details what unfolded in Lewiston after a resident welcomed him inside, and how the focus shifted almost immediately to removing him rather than addressing simple questions. At the same time, the viral clerk audio triggered fresh scrutiny, followed by a “heads up” memo that felt more like cleanup than clarity.

