Voter ID loses, gun control wins, and a communist Jew-hating Bowdoin grad’s takeover of the New York City mayoral seat likely means more Democrat-voting NY exiles will be shopping for homes in the Camden area to escape the consequences of the policies they voted for.

That’s the big takeaway from Election Day 2025.

Read The Maine Wire’s Seamus Othot on the stunning failure of the Voter ID initiative:

The effort to bring Voter ID to Maine began with a record-breaking collection of more than 170,000 signatures but ended Tuesday night with an embarrassingly fizzle as less than 40 percent of Mainers voted “Yes on One” to approve the election integrity measure. According to Decision Desk HQ, the vote stood at 215,641 against (62 percent) versus 132,053 in favor (38 percent) as of midnight. That means tens of thousands of Maine voters signed the petition to get Voter ID on the ballot but either failed to turn out on Election Day or wound up opposing the measure at the polls.

Read More...

Read The Maine Wire’s Libby Palanza on the Yes on One victory and what it means for gun control in Maine:

Mainers voted Tuesday to approve a new statewide “red flag” law, which will now function alongside the uniquely tailored yellow flag policy adopted several years ago. As of late Tuesday night, with a little less than two-thirds of the votes counted, support for the red flag law proposed in Question 2 outweighed opposition by a margin of three to two. Otherwise known as an “Extreme Risk Protective Order” (ERPO), a red flag law empowers law enforcement to disarm an individual who family members, friends or others say poses a risk to themselves or the community at large. As a result of Tuesday’s election, Maine will now be joining a coalition of 21 other states that currently have Red Flag, or ERPO, laws in effect.

Read More...

And here’s Ted Cohen on Zohran Mamdani (Bowdoin, 2014) strolling to his inevitable victory in a city with inexplicably corrupt and stupid politics:

Maine’s only top liberal arts college can now claim to have spawned the first communist, Muslim, Jew-hating mayor of America’s largest city. Zohran Mamdani, 34, Bowdoin College class of 2014, kicked humiliated former NY Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 67, to the moon and back in Tuesday’s election. Voters had a choice between a young Democratic socialist who hates Jews and cops, and an old washed-up liberal who allegedly groped so many women that he had to resign as governor. Mamdani’s chances improved drastically as soon as the polls opened and voters discovered that not only was the Muslim millennial listed twice on the ballot, giving who double the opportunities to collect a check, for Mayor Eric Adams was also listed on the ballot despite having dropped out of the race weeks ago. Plus, Cuomo, the only realistic hope at blocking Mamdani’s win, was relegated to the bottom right corner of the ballot.

Read More...

Stop Black-Pilling and Get to Work: Maine Needs Happy Warriors

At times like these, it’s tempting to contemplate how easy it would be for me to run this growing media empire from income-tax-free New Hampshire or even Nayib Bukele’s burgeoning Bitcoin paradise in El Salvador. It would be easy. Like, really easy. My dog would love the weather. Tucker Carlson even told me he’d introduce me to Bukele, and I think he was serious.

But I’m not quite ready to give up on Maine and you shouldn’t be either. One bad election based on some simple and predictable mistakes doesn’t cast the die for Maine’s future. Although, we have had several bad elections in a row. And Maine under Gov. Janet Mills has certainly slid precipitously toward a third-world sh*thole encumbered by a corrupt political class and rent-seeking crony capitalists. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Mainers can choose a new direction in 2026.

Still, prudent optimism requires the recognition that the 2025 elections constituted an epic failure of conservatives to effectively use the ballot initiative process to enact a broadly popular policy.

Voter ID would have prevented Maine Democrats from harvesting votes from the non-citizens that even Secretary of State Shenna Bellows admits are registered to vote. Maine Democratic Party Chairman Charles Dingman revealed how significant Voter ID could be for Maine when he admitted, multiple times, that Maine’s failure to identify voters at the polls helps Democrats pad their numbers by more than 13,000 votes.

The real number is likely far higher.

As The Robinson Report has reported exclusively, the Mills administration issued no-bid contracts funded by federal COVID-19 dollars to left-wing NGOs that turned around and ran Get-Out-the-Vote operations targeting migrants. Unless conservatives can figure out a way to stop the Maine Democrats from harvesting votes from non-citizens they’ve registered and captured using taxpayer dollars and welfare benefits, winning any statewide election is going to be challenging. Many Republican elected officials still don’t understand how devious the effort was to boost migrant voting ahead of Mills’ 2022 re-election.

Over 170,000 people signed the Voter ID petition in Maine to get it on the ballot, and the record-setting occasion was marked with pomp and circumstance and a much-ballyhooed press conference at the State House. But once the actual legislative language those signatures supported became public, all of the air left the balloon. As soon as the TV cameras left, the reality of how the poorly written ballot initiative would invariably unfold began to set in.

The proposed language combined complex absentee ballot rule changes with a simple Voter ID requirement, which amounted to a serious tactical blunder. This let Democrats frame the “No” campaign as “saving absentee voting” while distracting from the broadly popular idea of requiring ID at the polls. The flawed question allowed Shenna Bellows to issue biased language, and then the Ballot Question Committee failed to offer any comments during the public comment period. The lack of comment effectively waved a white flag of surrender before the leaves had begun to change color.

Donors saw the flaw. As a result, Yes on One lacked funding. Sources have previously told The Robinson Report that seven figures’ worth of potential spending walked away from the Voter ID initiative when the fatally flawed language reared its head. A simple Voter ID measure would undoubtedly have gained enough fundraising to run a proper campaign and, as a result, boosted turnout among conservative and independent supporters of the election integrity measure. Given its popularity in Maine, the Voter ID referendum could well have buoyed opposition to Question 2 (gun control) as well.

Instead, conservative voters put on a pathetic showing Tuesday while a well-oiled and well-funded progressive machine, cheered along by their taxpayer-funded allies at Maine’s supposed news outlets, steamrolled a popular, common-sense policy and imposed a constitutionally dubious and dangerous new gun control measure. Meanwhile, the entire spring, summer, and fall were spent backbiting, rumor-mongering, and spreading disunity among right-of-center politicians and political operatives, as everyone vacillated between wanting conservatives to win the ballot measures but also not wanting to be too publicly associated with a predictable failure.

If conservative disunity persists, Maine will slide further into a third-world mess, a crony-capitalist mafia state, and a haven for progressive scams. (The three are related.) On the bright side, the effort did force Democrats to spend heavily to protect non-citizen and Alzheimer’s patient vote harvesting. And… with Election Day past, Inspector Bellows might finally investigate how UPS Teamsters ended up distributing absentee ballots in Amazon Prime packages.

Regardless of how the political campaigns perform, The Robinson Report and The Maine Wire continue to grow and dominate Maine and New England’s media landscape, and we’re continuing to grow — both in traffic, subscriptions, and impressions, but also in staff. We’re hiring an investigative reporter and a social media manager, so send résumés to tips(@)themainewire.com.

We believe that if Mainers knew the truth about politics and crime in Maine, our society, our culture, and our politics would be much healthier. If you want us to continue exposing the reality of life and politics in Maine, consider subscribing to The Robinson Report or making a tax-deductible donation to The Maine Wire.

Join Team Robinson

We’re not building for an election.

We’re building for decades.

We’re going to win.