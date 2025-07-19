Infographic released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard

Information disclosed Friday by President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI) alleges former President Barack Obama ordered intelligence officials to create false reports that would credit Trump’s stunning victory to Russian hackers.

“The information we’re releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government,” said DNI Gabbard in a statement.

“Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” she said.

According to a memo released by Gabbard, intelligence assessments in the months prior to the 2016 election consistently assessed Russian cyber activities as minimal and unrelated to actual voting or vote counts. These efforts included attempts to scrape Secretary of State websites for data on voters, but nothing that might interfere with casting or counting votes.

Immediately following Trump’s surprise victory, however, Obama ordered top staff to create a fictitious narrative that exaggerated the influence Russian cyber activities had on the outcome of the election,

The bombshell documents offer the first concrete confirmation that it was President Barack Obama, the Commander-in-Chief, who ordered a conspiracy to re-write intelligence assessments to enlarge and exaggerate the impact that Russian cyber attacks had on the election.

The order to rewrite intelligence assessments to produce an anti-Trump narrative emerged following a meeting of the National Security Council, including John Brennan, former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe, and unnamed co-conspirators.

Those instructions were captured in an email from then-DNI James Clapper’s assistant to IC officials. The task also included the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Top officials in the intelligence community — aka the Deep State — subsequently began creating the new IC assessment.

In the new version of history — the version Obama ordered up because his Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, had lost — Trump’s victory was entirely the result of unprovable and ineffable “Russian interference” in the election.

The subsequent scandal that would become known as “RussiaGate,” and the false allegations impaired and handicapped Trump’s presidency. The allegations only spiraled further with the release of the so-called Steele Dossier, a thoroughly debunked memo written by a discredited British spy.

Many of the intelligence community officials who created and advanced the false narrative have since admitted, including in testimony given under oath, that they lacked the evidence to make such an assessment. However, Gabbard’s disclosure on Friday is the first official confirmation that Obama directly ordered the falsified intelligence that would be weaponized against Trump.

For the fabricated "Russian hacking" narrative to have actually stolen the election from Clinton, Putin's cyber spies would have had to flip tens of thousands of votes in exactly the right swing states. In the best-case scenario for such a scheme, changing 5,353 votes in Michigan, 11,375 votes in Wisconsin, and 22,147 votes in Pennsylvania would have allowed Russia to flip enough votes to Trump to defeat Clinton.

The lunatic conspiracy might not have worked but for the willing accomplices the Obama administration found in prominent Democratic politicians, mainstream media organs like the Washington Post and the New York Times, and wild-eyed TV hosts and left-wing personalities who picked up the Russia conspiracy and sprinted.

Maine’s progressive members of Congress would subsequently become some of the loudest proponents of the fraudulent theory that Russia’s cyber activities were determinative of the 2016 election.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, was among the highest ranking U.S. officials who publicly backed the Russia interference narrative, especially when he was channeling anti-Trump sentiment to secure his re-election in 2018:

On Feb. 14, 2018, on CNN's "New Day," stated Russia's election interference was "one of the most serious attacks" on the U.S. since 9/11.

On Dec. 3, 2019, on X, King made a post on X that emphasized Russia—not Ukraine—interfered in the 2016 election.

On May 2, 2020, in a NEWS CENTER Maine interview, confirmed Russia interfered to undermine Clinton and support Trump.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree (ME-CD1) likewise advanced claims that Russia interfered in the U.S. elections:

On Jul. 24, 2019, on X, stated U.S. intelligence agencies concluded Russia interfered systematically in the 2016 election.

On Apr. 18, 2019, on X, said Russia "hacked our election."

On Mar. 25, 2019, on X, confirmed Russia meddled via social media and email hacking in the 2016 election.

For evidence, the Russia hoax apologists would eventually produce a few Facebook advertisements which they claimed were wildly influential during the election, such as this meme below:

Seriously: This is one of the memes that journalists and Democrats claimed Russia used to defeat Hillary Clinton.

The penalty for treason in the United States, as defined in 18 U.S.C. § 2381, is death, or imprisonment for not less than five years and a fine of not less than $10,000, along with disqualification from holding any office under the United States.