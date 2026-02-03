Jon Fetherston shares his latest experience at the State House trying to get a comment from the Governor’s Office and Garrick Hoffman, from Maine Policy, describes his experience with Steve Robinson about their ride-along with the US Marshals.
Recognition at the State House and a Ride-Along with the US Marshals - Maine Wire TV
The US Marshals aren’t “snatching people off the street.”
Feb 03, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
