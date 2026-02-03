The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Recognition at the State House and a Ride-Along with the US Marshals - Maine Wire TV

The US Marshals aren’t “snatching people off the street.”
Feb 03, 2026

Jon Fetherston shares his latest experience at the State House trying to get a comment from the Governor’s Office and Garrick Hoffman, from Maine Policy, describes his experience with Steve Robinson about their ride-along with the US Marshals.

