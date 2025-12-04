Nearly 1,500 days since a mysterious hooded figure was captured on grainy security camera footage depositing pipe bombs that never exploded at locations in Washington, D.C., on the day of the infamous Jan. 6 riots, the FBI has arrested and charged a suspect in the attempted bombings.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it had charged Brian J. Cole, Jr., a 30-year-old resident of Woodbridge, Virginia, with building and planting the explosive devices.

“Let me be clear: There was no new tip. There was no new witness. Just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a news conference.

Amid the controversies and conspiracies emanating from the events surrounding Jan. 6, including the presence of an untold number of federal agents and federal informants in the crowd of rioters, the elusive RNC-DNC pipe-bomber had spawned myriad conspiracy theories and allegations.

None of them turned out to be accurate.

The DOJ filings released Thursday describe a sweeping, multi-year federal investigation that combined surveillance footage, forensic materials analysis, supply-chain tracking, financial records, cell-site location data and vehicle movement to tie Cole to the still-unsolved bombing attempt that forced evacuations and diverted law enforcement resources as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

According to a criminal complaint and a detailed FBI affidavit filed under seal on Dec. 3, investigators allege there is probable cause that Cole manufactured and placed the two improvised explosive devices on Jan. 5, 2021. Cole faces federal charges under statutes governing the transportation of explosives with intent to kill, injure, intimidate or destroy property, and the malicious destruction or attempted destruction of property used in interstate commerce.

The FBI affidavit states that surveillance video from the evening of Jan. 5 shows a masked individual wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves, Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes and eyeglasses as they walked through the Capitol Hill neighborhood between 7:34 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. The same individual was seen placing a device at the DNC at about 7:54 p.m. and another at the RNC at about 8:16 p.m.

A height analysis conducted in January 2021 estimated the person’s height at 5 feet 7 inches, plus or minus 1.1 inches. Cole is described in the affidavit as 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing corrective glasses.

Purchases That Match the Bomb Components

Investigators say Cole spent years buying the exact materials later found in both devices. Financial records for one bank account and six credit cards show purchases of:

Six 1-by-8-inch galvanized metal pipes

Black and galvanized metal end caps

Multiple nine-volt battery connectors with distributor-specific insulation markings

White kitchen timers

Red and black 14-gauge electrical wire

Alligator clips, steel wool, wire tools, sandpaper and a machinist’s file

The government notes in its filings that each of these items matches components recovered from the two pipe bombs, neither of which detonated.

The FBI also obtained historical cell-site records for Cole’s phone. The affidavit states that the phone engaged in seven data transactions between 7:39 p.m. and 8:24 p.m. on Jan. 5 with cell towers that line up with the suspect’s path in the surveillance videos.

According to the affidavit, the phone connected at 7:39 p.m. with two sectors covering D Street SE and South Capitol Street SE—the same area where the unidentified individual was seen walking at 7:39:32 p.m. It connected again minutes later on sectors matching movements through Ivy Street SE, New Jersey Avenue SE and the alley near the RNC where the second device was planted. The final connections occurred near Pennsylvania Avenue SE, consistent with the last recorded movement of the suspect.

Cole’s 2017 Nissan Sentra was also recorded by a license plate reader at 7:10 p.m. exiting I-395 about a half-mile from the first surveillance sighting.

The FBI reviewed Cole’s purchase history and found he had made only five documented purchases in Washington between 2018 and 2021. One of those occurred on Dec. 14, 2020, at a restaurant located across from the entrance to Rumsey Court—the same alley the bomber later used on Jan. 5.

The affidavit concludes that the totality of evidence—purchases, surveillance alignment, telecommunications data, vehicle movement and matching physical characteristics—establishes probable cause that Cole placed both explosive devices on Jan. 5, 2021.

The two bombs were rendered safe by Capitol Police and later claimed by the FBI Laboratory to be functional improvised explosive devices.

Here is the affidavit laying out the evidence that culminated in Cole's arrest: