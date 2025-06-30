Listen to Steve on GHRT at 7:30

For nearly 600 days, the team behind TheMaineWire.com and The Robinson Report have been investigating the sprawling web of Chinese drug cartels that have infested rural America.

Today, our investigation reaches a culmination of sorts with the official online release of High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America.

Our journalistic documentary unravels how Asian Transnational Criminal Organizations took advantage of Maine’s cannabis laws, its lax law enforcement (and pro-China governor), and our live-and-let-live culture to make hundreds of millions of dollars while wreaking havoc on small towns.

We’ll have much, much more to say in the coming days and weeks about the Chinese' mafia’s exploitation of Maine, the political corruption that has allowed these vile criminal organizations to flourish, and the small but growing band of courageous Mainers who are prepared to fight back.

