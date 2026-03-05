The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Questions Mount in Lewiston and Democrats Roll Out Campaign Theater - MWTV

A campaign ad featuring pool tables and tough talk tries to sell an outsider image, despite decades inside Maine’s political establishment.
Mar 05, 2026

The firing of Kristi Noem followed a heated Senate exchange over DHS spending, where questions were raised about a massive advertising campaign and whether it had been properly bid out. At the local level, disputes over school policy and Title IX enforcement continue to ignite contentious school board battles.

