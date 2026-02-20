The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Questions Mount After Mills’ White House Flip and Lewiston Tensions - Maine Wire TV

Governor Janet Mills’ rapid White House reversal draws sharp criticism and fresh questions.
Feb 20, 2026

Local controversy intensified after shooting survivors pressed officials for accountability during public comment. The response from city leadership drew additional criticism. Furthermore, new mapping and reporting focused on rapid growth in certain Medicaid-funded sectors. The findings were presented as grounds for increased scrutiny.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture