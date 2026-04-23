Questions Grow Around Maine Community Foundation as Lewiston Victims Push for Accountability - MWTV

Amy Sussman, the aunt of Max Hathaway, who was killed in the Lewiston shooting, explains that 57 survivors and victims’ family members have now signed a letter requesting a full investigation from the Maine Attorney General’s Office, arguing the initial review was incomplete and missed key facts. Sussman says additional documents and firsthand accounts contradict what officials were told and should be formally included in any ongoing review.
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