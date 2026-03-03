Queen City Clash: Tickets Available Now for the Maine Wire GOP Debate - March 24 - Cross Center
The Maine Wire will host a pre-show, a Republican gubernatorial debate, and a post-show on Tuesday, March 24, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, ME. Tickets are available now!
Click here to get your tickets!
Mark it on your calendar! Tune in and hear from the conservatives who’ve stepped into the arena for a change to become the standard bearer for the Maine Republican Party.
Can’t attend the event? We’ve got you covered: The Maine Wire’s GOP debate will be broadcast to our Facebook page, our X account, our YouTube, and this Substack, and the archive of the debate will be available for watching later if you’ve already got plans for that evening.
