Cumberland County District Attorney Jacqueline Sartoris, who received $350,000 from George Soros to aid the progressive takeover of Portland in 2022, seems a little rattled after The Robinson Report exposed the Mills administration’s cover-up of a drug scandal involving her then-husband, Stephen Walker.

Cumberland County DA Jackie Sartoris

As previously reported here and here, Walker, who is also the ex-husband of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IFW) Commissioner Judy Camuso, was reported to Camuso for having used a state computer to purchase drugs on the dark web using cryptocurrency, according to a source with knowledge of the incident.

Rather than face an abrupt termination or a criminal investigation, Walker was shuffled into a promotion at a government office Camuso controls. Camuso confirmed key details of the incident — perhaps unintentionally — when asked about them during the moose hunt permit lottery last month.

Warden Service Col. Dan Scott and HR Director Amanda Beckwith both had knowledge of Walker’s activity and the ensuing cover-up, according to the source.Sartoris has refused to comment on whether she knew about the scandal and the preferential treatment Walker received.

When the topic of The Maine Wire’s wildly popular investigative series on Chinese drug cartels in Maine came up this morning on WGAN Morning News with fill-in host Aaron Chadbourne, Sartoris got a little catty and defensive.

Sartoris said she “doesn’t consider the Maine Wire to be a real news source.”

The Soros-funded DA also claimed — incorrectly — that Chinese drug cartels aren’t that big of a presence in her county.

On the contrary, we can confirm that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security flagged properties throughout Cumberland County in early 2023 for ties to Asian Transnational Criminal Organizations, including addresses in Biddeford, Saco, South Portland, and Westbrook.

(We’re happy to provide Sartoris with an off-the-record educational briefing should she ask.)

You can listen to the segment here:

Fortunately, Sartoris doesn’t get to decide what’s a legitimate news source. If that were the case, then Mainers would only have the Maine Trust for Local News—a publication funded by George Soros, the same George Soros who bought the DA seat for Sartoris.

We understand she’s got a personal interest in trying to discredit media that isn’t bought and paid for since we’re the only media in the state that takes an adversarial approach to government institutions, and we’re certainly the only outlet covering the drug scandal involving her family.

Mainers can watch our content and decide for themselves whether it’s legitimate. They can look at Soros’s money buying the liberal newspapers and firing all their experienced reporters and editors, and buying the DA seat, and decide for themselves whether Sartoris is a real prosecutor.