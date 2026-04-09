The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Portland’s Bus Stops Raise Safety Questions as Lawmakers Advance Billion-Dollar Budget - MWTV

Discarded needles and unsafe conditions at a downtown Portland bus stop highlight ongoing public safety concerns.
Apr 09, 2026

Jon Fetherston’s live reporting from a Portland bus shelter highlights conditions that regular riders say have become routine, from visible drug use to safety concerns for vulnerable residents. Portland resident, Ryan Tinsman joins the livestream to point to a pattern of short-term fixes that fail to address underlying issues at transit stops across the city. “They’ll do something for a week or two and then it goes away,” Tinsman explains, suggesting that enforcement and cleanup efforts often fade as quickly as they appear.

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