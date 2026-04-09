Jon Fetherston’s live reporting from a Portland bus shelter highlights conditions that regular riders say have become routine, from visible drug use to safety concerns for vulnerable residents. Portland resident, Ryan Tinsman joins the livestream to point to a pattern of short-term fixes that fail to address underlying issues at transit stops across the city. “They’ll do something for a week or two and then it goes away,” Tinsman explains, suggesting that enforcement and cleanup efforts often fade as quickly as they appear.
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Portland’s Bus Stops Raise Safety Questions as Lawmakers Advance Billion-Dollar Budget - MWTV
Discarded needles and unsafe conditions at a downtown Portland bus stop highlight ongoing public safety concerns.
Apr 09, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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