Platner Website Change, Lewiston Teacher Backlash and Maine Absentee Ballot Questions Shake State Politics - MWTV

After the Washington Free Beacon questioned Graham Platner’s harbormaster claim, his campaign website was updated to say he no longer holds the position. Additionally, after a Lewiston educator spoke at the Community Conversation forum on youth gun violence, Sophia Khalid posted an edited clip that led to the educator being placed on administrative leave. The story quickly widened into questions about free speech, school discipline, Khalid’s influence and whether the full Maine Wire footage changed the district’s response.
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