The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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David Allen's avatar
David Allen
6h

I'm sorry folks, being 73 years young and having watched these polls for years, polls that shared supposedly what the people were thinking...only to be debunked on election day! Please, if you have no other " news" to report, find something besides these know nothing polls.

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Lisa Elliott's avatar
Lisa Elliott
5h

RCV so!… if a lead candidate gets less than 50% of the vote that person is ditched for the lesser choices… oh yeah that really makes sense. DITCH RCV it’s a scam!!!

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