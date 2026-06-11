Platner Supporters Call Police After Maine Wire Reads His Own Words - MWTV

After Jon Fetherston approached a Kennebunk protest and pressed demonstrators about Graham Platner’s past comments and behavior, several supporters objected to the language but largely refused to defend their candidate on camera. Moments later, Kennebunk police responded to the protest, and Fetherston explained the complaint appeared to center on his use of Platner’s own words while questioning supporters.
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