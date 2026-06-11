The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Platner Supporters Call Police After Maine Wire Reads His Own Words - MWTV

A Kennebunk protest turned tense as police responded and demonstrators refused to defend their positions.
Jun 11, 2026

After Jon Fetherston approached a Kennebunk protest and pressed demonstrators about Graham Platner’s past comments and behavior, several supporters objected to the language but largely refused to defend their candidate on camera. Moments later, Kennebunk police responded to the protest, and Fetherston explained the complaint appeared to center on his use of Platner’s own words while questioning supporters.

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