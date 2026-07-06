The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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JohnP's avatar
JohnP
9h

From the very beginning, just a few months ago, it was clear to many everyday people that this jamoke couldn't fly long. He is a faker and easy to spot. Good riddance to bad rubbish!

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Mtu_wa_kweli's avatar
Mtu_wa_kweli
9h

Platner

the slow motion train wreck that keeps giving

stand back when the boiler blows

there will be wheels and rivets flying everywhere

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