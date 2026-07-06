First it was the Nazi tattoo.

Then the New York Times reports of abusive behavior toward previous girlfriends.

Now, a new Graham Platner scandal is in the offing — and it doesn’t involve his embellished claims about his oyster hobby.

As The Robinson Report conveyed last week, a well-placed news item indicated that women with previous romantic involvement with Platner had connected with Cheyenne Hunt, an attorney and progressive social media influencer.

Hunt entering the chat is significant because she previously endorsed Platner, then un-endorsed him, and Hunt last made national news by helping the alleged victims of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) come forward, effectively ending Swalwell’s campaign for governor of the Golden State.

If you’re reading the tea leaves, that means more women are coming forward.

That is, more women than were reported in June by the New York Times.

The Time’s story was based largely on allegations from Lyndsey Fifield, who dated Platner roughly from 2013 to 2015. Because Fifield was a Republican staffer living in Washington, D.C., Maine Democrats — including top officials and Democratic voters — brushed aside her allegations of abusive behavior.

As bizarre as it seems, the Democrat Rules for Sex Scandals seem to preclude any Republicans from leveling credible allegations (unless they’re leveled against another Republican, of course).

The approaching scandal appears to be landing differently. Which means a few things: a major media outlet (or perhaps multiple major outlets) has ahold of serious allegations coming from women who can’t be brushed off as political smears. Or maybe it’s dudes. Who knows with Platner, the guy has a lot of Reddit posts about gay sex acts.

Whatever the brewing scandal is, Platner’s campaign seems to be handling it much differently than the Nazi tattoo and the Times story. In both of those cases, Platner plowed forward with live events, and his core supporters seemed to rally to his side with even more vigor. Platner even went to Capitol Hill in the wake of the Times report to tell Democratic senators face-to-face that no more damaging information would be coming out on him.

Sources tell The Robinson Report that Platner exited early from the 4th of July parade in Eastport and then no-showed the Machias parade in the evening. Monday morning, Platner’s campaign canceled multiple live events, including town halls in Gorham and Augusta.

Tellingly, Platner’s number one social media fanboy, a man who just last week said that any Democrat who opposed Platner should be put up against a wall and shot, put his X account into “Private” mode — a sure sign that someone has entered crisis communications mode.

Socialist social media is filled with speculation that Platner will be dropping out ahead of the July 13th deadline for a candidate to voluntarily terminate their candidacy.

Adding to the speculation: This weekend and this morning, pollsters were in the field testing the favorability of multiple Maine Democrats, an indication that someone with significant cash to burn is searching for the best potential replacement for Platner.

The moral of the story: It appears that Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has the Mandate of Heaven, for she’s surely blessed with the worst possible opponents.

The full story will break this evening. Stay tuned to The Robinson Report for updates and make sure to watch Maine Wire TV as we cover it live.