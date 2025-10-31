The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

1

Owen McCarthy: Building Maine’s Workforce, Artificial Intelligence, and Energy Strategy

Owen McCarthy, a Patten native running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, discusses emerging technology, energy costs, economic development, addiction policy, and election integrity
Oct 31, 2025
Transcript

Republican gubernatorial candidate Owen McCarthy Born and raised in Patten, he now lives in Gorham. McCarthy is a business owner who announced his candidacy in June 2025, focusing on reducing taxes, controlling spending, addressing unaffordable housing, improving schools, and tackling the addiction crisis. He has raised over $200,000 in initial campaign funds and emphasizes his lack of political experience as a strength for bringing fresh ideas to Augusta.

McCarthy explains why leadership and economic competitiveness are central to his campaign (02:30). McCarthy discusses the role of AI in shaping Maine’s workforce (06:30), makes the case for nuclear energy as a path to lower power costs (12:00), and outlines strategies to combat drug trafficking, homelessness, and organized crime (32:00). — McCarthy also weighs in on election integrity (58:00), housing affordability (1:10:00), and education reform focused on reading proficiency and digital literacy (1:32:00).

The Robinson Report is Maine’s top video podcast for interviews with the interesting people of Maine… and sometimes a few people from away. Got a guest idea or want to advertise? Email us: matt@themainewire.com. Subscribe by email to get the latest episodes, interviews, and investigative scoops delivered direct to your inbox.

