Owen McCarthy: Building Maine’s Workforce, Artificial Intelligence, and Energy Strategy

Republican gubernatorial candidate Owen McCarthy Born and raised in Patten, he now lives in Gorham. McCarthy is a business owner who announced his candidacy in June 2025, focusing on reducing taxes, controlling spending, addressing unaffordable housing, improving schools, and tackling the addiction crisis. He has raised over $200,000 in initial campaign funds and emphasizes his lack of political experience as a strength for bringing fresh ideas to Augusta.

McCarthy explains why leadership and economic competitiveness are central to his campaign (02:30). McCarthy discusses the role of AI in shaping Maine’s workforce (06:30), makes the case for nuclear energy as a path to lower power costs (12:00), and outlines strategies to combat drug trafficking, homelessness, and organized crime (32:00). — McCarthy also weighs in on election integrity (58:00), housing affordability (1:10:00), and education reform focused on reading proficiency and digital literacy (1:32:00).

The Robinson Report is Maine’s top video podcast for interviews with the interesting people of Maine… and sometimes a few people from away. Got a guest idea or want to advertise? Email us: matt@themainewire.com. Subscribe by email to get the latest episodes, interviews, and investigative scoops delivered direct to your inbox.