The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Gardiner Schneider's avatar
Gardiner Schneider
7h

Paid trash from points South, such as Boston, are probably already being paid to book nearby hotels rooms to they can rest comfortably between attacks on Maine Police and on Maine citizens.

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Paul Gosselin's avatar
Paul Gosselin
6h

"Fearing for public safety" Barnes vs Felix totality of circumstances that is definetly a bad shoot I know what a bad shoot is but because I am a white physician was shot in the back by a rogue cop and nobody cares even while I lay bleeding in shock for 95 minutes before lifeflight was called . justiceforpaul.com They couldnt killed me so I was maliciously prosecuted and tortured in jail.

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