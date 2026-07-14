Maine will once again be seized by out-of-state zealots with a paid political agenda.

Within hours of the shooting of a 26-year-old illegal alien by a federal immigration officer, the wheels were set in motion to make Biddeford the next Ferguson or Minneapolis — the stage for left-wing activists to riot and rage for the benefit of Democratic politicians. Before Maine becomes the setting for all the commie theater kids, it’s worth listening to the words of the only eyewitness who has emerged from yesterday’s shooting.

The man, interviewed by the Portland newspaper, oddly enough, and described as an eyewitness, said he saw the white sedan move at the officer. He said he saw blue lights flashing, unmarked cruisers, easily identifiable law enforcement officers in uniform, and officers yelling instructions at a man in a vehicle.

“I heard yelling… The ICE agent was yelling and drew his weapon, and he kept yelling and yelling and warning the person driving, which is when the car was put into drive, and he was trying to hit the ICE officer,” the unnamed man says.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old truck driver from Colombia. He was not the target of the operation. Some reports indicate that Guerrero had work authorization, while others indicate that he had received removal orders. Regardless, Guerrero’s immigration status doesn’t matter if he was trying to harm law enforcement with a vehicle. Whether you are a U.S. citizen, a legal permanent resident, or an illegal alien, you’re placing your life in jeopardy if you try to harm a uniformed cop who has asked you to get out of a vehicle.

What the man in the video above describes is, without having any other information, a justified shooting. You have a suspect resisting arrest and attempting to harm a law enforcement officer. Law enforcement officers who fear death or imminent bodily harm are justified in the use of deadly force. Using a firearm is the logical use of force when someone is trying to hurt you with a 2,000-pound sedan.

However — and this is a big however — the events that the man in the interview describes bear little resemblance to the events described by the official ICE statement. Here’s what ICE provided to me around 6:45 p.m. EST last night:

“On July 13, 2026, at approximately 7:00 AM ET, ICE was conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal. An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and fearing for public safety an officer discharged his weapon. “The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries. “The Biddeford Police Department and FBI responded to the scene. DHS OIG has been notified and like all discharge of firearms this will be investigated. This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information is available.”

As one member of law enforcement said to me upon reading the statement: “WTF?”

This statement doesn’t come close to describing a justified use of force, or what police might call a “good shoot.” Notably, there’s no mention in this statement that the officer “feared for his life” or “feared imminent bodily harm.” Instead, ICE says the officer feared “for public safety.” That’s not the standard for discharging a firearm at a suspect, even someone who is resisting arrest. Law enforcement has been prohibited from shooting a suspect who is merely fleeing since the 1985 U.S. Supreme Court case Tennessee v. Garner. Ominously, Fox News reported Tuesday morning that ICE had issued orders to suspend vehicle stops.

So what the heck is up with the milquetoast statement from ICE?

First, maybe the eyewitness got it wrong. Maybe there was no legitimate threat to the officer’s life or safety. In that case, the officer made a mistake, and this was an unjustified shooting. This is the scenario that every left-wing activist from LA to Portland, and every politician from Kittery to Allagash, is salivating for. And, frankly, when a government employee kills someone in an unjustified manner, righteous indignation is totally understandable, even if the opportunists seizing the moment are doing so for their own selfish ends and don’t really care about the deceased.

Contrary to the huffing and puffing of Internet tough guys like Rep. Seth Moulton, ICE officers very much face accountability. The officer in question is on administrative leave and is now the subject of multiple investigations. If it’s determined that his use of force was not justified, he will face harsher consequences than Oguzhan Cildir, Lionel Francisco, Mukendi Mbiya, or Jean Claude Nshimiyimana. All four of those men killed U.S. citizens in Maine while present in the U.S. illegally and driving negligently.

If there’s any lack of accountability in Maine, it’s for illegal aliens who murder Americans with vehicles. None of these men faced the same consequences as what’s about to come for the ICE officer if his use of force was unjustified. None of their victims earned protests or even press releases from left-wing activists.

The other interpretation of the ICE statement is that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin could be looking to cut a different path than his predecessor, ex-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Noem wanted high-profile clashes; she pushed a combative media strategy, and she often rushed out statements around ICE activities. She wanted Fox News hits. Under Mullin, though, the agency has operated with a little more sobriety and caution.

Despite what you may have heard from politicians or talking heads, as ICE faded from news headlines, enforcement and removal operations surged. The agency has actually been more successful at implementing President Donald Trump’s wildly popular immigration policy, even as the news media and Democrat activists have turned to other topics. This statement might be a continuation of that strategy: issue a tepid statement with full knowledge that an investigation will clear your agent.

Right now, the evidence is pointing toward the first scenario, but it’s too early to say definitively. There are gaps between the eyewitness testimony, the grainy video that has become available, and the official ICE statement. We have some sketchy audio of the shots being fired and some video of the aftermath, but no video has emerged clearly showing the 30-60 seconds that preceded the use of force. It doesn’t matter whether Guerrero had work authorization. Even an American citizen who attempts to smash a cop with their vehicle is forfeiting their life. So the only accurate thing to say about the shooting in Biddeford is that it’s too early to determine whether the shooting was justified.

But if you’re in the business of political opportunism, street theater, paid protests, and riots, the next 24-48 hours are the crucial period to maximally exploit the confusion and lack of certainty surrounding yesterday’s events. Already, the Maine Wire is getting reports of a mass mobilization of left wing influencers and paid protesters descending on Biddeford and ICE headquarters in southern Maine.

Let’s hope Biddeford doesn’t become the next in a long line of Democrat cities to burn as a sacrifice at the altar of progressive politics.

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