U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed Monday the arrest of a Jamaican national who was illegally living in the United States—while working as a police officer in Maine for the Old Orchard Beach Police Department.

Jon Luke Evans, a Jamaican citizen who overstayed his visa last year, was arrested by ICE Boston after allegedly attempting to purchase a firearm—an act that triggered a red flag with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The story, first reported by Bill Melugin of Fox News, was confirmed by Patricia Hyde, the Field Office Director for ICE Boston. See Melugin’s original post and story here.

The Old Orchard Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Evans’ arrest. However, an man who appears to be Evans can be seen in photos posted to the OOB PD’s Facebook page as recently as June 16.

Source: OOB PD Facebook

According to ICE, Evans arrived legally at Miami International Airport on September 24, 2023, but never boarded his return flight on Oct. 1. Instead, he embedded himself in Maine, where—astonishingly—he was hired by the Old Orchard Beach Police Department.

Hyde didn’t hold back in her comments about the OOB PD, torching the department that hired him in a scathing statement to Fox News.

“Jon Luke Evans not only broke U.S. immigration law, but he also illegally attempted to purchase a firearm,” Hyde said.

“Shockingly, Evans was employed as a local law enforcement officer. The fact that a police department would hire an illegal alien and unlawfully issue him a firearm while on duty would be comical if it weren’t so tragic,” she said.

In at least one image posted to the police department’s Facebook page, Evans appears to be wearing a name tag that displays his surname and carrying a firearm.

“We have a police department that was knowingly breaking the very law they are charged with enforcing in order to employ an illegal alien. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien threats from our New England communities,” she said.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

A dispatcher for the Old Orchard Police Department was unfamiliar with Evans or the fact that he’d been detained by ICE. A message left with an OOB PD supervisor was not immediately returned.

The incident raises serious questions about background checks, department oversight, and whether any other illegal aliens are wearing a badge in America.

This story will be updated if the OOB PD comments.