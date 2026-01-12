The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Non-Citizen VOTERS, Medicaid FRAUD, and Somali NGO Power in Maine Politics – Maine Wire TV

How nonprofit insiders, partisan gatekeepers, and state officials keep dodging accountability as scandals mount.
Jan 12, 2026

Maine Wire TV breaks down Graham Platner’s IVF detour to Norway, the Lewiston shooting fund steering millions into NGOs, and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ conflicting comments on non-citizens on Maine’s voter rolls.

