Maine Wire TV breaks down Graham Platner’s IVF detour to Norway, the Lewiston shooting fund steering millions into NGOs, and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ conflicting comments on non-citizens on Maine’s voter rolls.
Non-Citizen VOTERS, Medicaid FRAUD, and Somali NGO Power in Maine Politics – Maine Wire TV
How nonprofit insiders, partisan gatekeepers, and state officials keep dodging accountability as scandals mount.
Jan 12, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
