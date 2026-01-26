Illicit cannabis operations continue to overwhelm the state of Maine.

Two New York men pleaded guilty on Wednesday after conspiring to defraud Maine banks out of nearly half a million dollars in mortgage loans to acquire rural Maine properties and transition them into unlicensed cannabis cultivation sites.

The two men — Tony Liang, 37, and Yongliang Deng, 35 — are just bit players in the massive Asian Transnational Criminal Organization that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said control more than 270 residential properties in Maine.

Liang and Deng’s guilty plea comes just days after the FBI and the Maine State Police were seen executing a search warrant at Yezi Craft Cannabis in Fairfield, a Chinese-owned dispensary with connections to the Green Future LLC gang of Chinese cannabis traffickers from New York.

[Read more about Yezi Craft Cannabis, Shunwang Ding, Shengcheng Ye, and their ties to the Green Future Gang here…]

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine, Liang and Deng entered pleas in the U.S. District Court in Bangor before U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker.

Liang was responsible for coordinating the plot, while Deng served as the property acquisition “straw man,” a term used for an individual fictitiously acting as a title holder. The elaborate scheme involved submitting false information and fabricating documents to secure residential loans, with clear intent to establish illegal cultivation sites in Bucksport, Eddington and Canaan—none of which were licensed by the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy.

In court documents cited within the press release, Liang led the operation in obtaining over $500,000 in loans from two Maine banks. During the application process, Liang emailed and electronically signed false information, including documentation, to lenders. The funds were then used to purchase three properties, converted for illicit marijuana production shortly thereafter.

Share The Robinson Report

Liang is also subject to an additional charge of maintaining a drug-involved premises. The court records indicate that he supervised the Bucksport cultivation site from January 2021 to February 2022, specifically manufacturing marijuana. His operation came to a sudden halt after a severe residential fire damaged the site. An investigation by the State Fire Marshal uncovered a residual trail of the illegal grow operations underway, to include growing materials, chemicals, high-power lighting, burned marijuana plants, processed marijuana product and hydroponic infrastructure.

At the Eddington location, Deng provided his personal information and government-issued identification to Liang, who then used the documents between November and December 2020, where he applied for and secured a residential mortgage loan from a Maine bank. Deng was able to cover the down payment and closing costs that were tied to his own bank account, but the funds were supplied by his friend Liang. In a friendly exchange, Liang agreed to pay Deng monthly for holding the property title. In May of 2024, Deng was interviewed by federal law enforcement agents, in which he admitted that the Eddington property was an investment that was being rented out and that he never actually lived there, as evident in court documents.

The scheme’s total defrauded sum amounted to approximately $542,200 in fraudulent mortgage loans, underscoring the illicit nature of operations. Liang and Deng each face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison tagged with a $1 million fine pertaining to mortgage fraud conspiracy charges. Additionally, Liang is looking down range at 20 years and a $500,000 fine for his operational role in maintaining the illegal premises. While sentencing dates are not set in stone, the punishments will be determined by Judge Walker, accounting for federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to an investigation by The Maine Wire, more than 80 properties throughout Maine were secured using the same mortgage scheme outlined in the case against Liang and Deng, suggesting that this mortgage fraud case could be one of many used by the Justice Department to combat illegal Chinese cannabis trafficking in Maine.

Subscribers can watch our documentary, “High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America,” here:

Follow the link below to read the entire U.S. Attorney’s Office Press Release:

New York Men Plead Guilty to Mortgage Fraud Conspiracy To Buy Illegal Marijuana Grow Houses