A MaineCare provider at the center of a widening political and financial scandal is alleged to have over-billed taxpayers by more than $1.6 million — but repaid only a fraction of that amount, according to newly obtained state records.

Financial data produced by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in response to a Freedom of Access Act request show that Gateway Community Services repaid just $118,431.58 to the state through a series of Medicaid recoupments, despite state claims that the organization improperly billed at least $1.6 million over the last decade.

After ignoring The Robinson Reports’ coverage of Gateway Community Services for a decade, the Mills Administration finally admitted that Gateway had over-billed taxpayers by $1,068,598 between March 2021 and December 2022, and an additional $662,608 between 2015 and 2018.

The discrepancy — roughly seven cents repaid for every dollar allegedly over-billed — comes as a former insider has accused Gateway of systematically exploiting Maine’s Medicaid system for years.

That means the three DHHS audits that cumulatively estimated Gateway Community Services’ improper payments at $1.6 million may be a radical underestimate of the true amount of money that flowed to Gateway for services never rendered.

Medicaid Fraud in Maine

Christopher Bernardini, a former Gateway employee whose allegations have been cited in prior Robinson Report and Maine Wire coverage, has claimed that Gateway engaged in systematic Medicaid fraud for more than five years, raising questions about both the scale of improper billing and the adequacy of state oversight.

Bernardini brought these allegations to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during the Biden Administration and to the Office of State Auditor Matt Dunlap in 2024 — almost a year before he spoke with media about the allegations.

Yet Bernardini received no response from either government agency.

Instead, when he publicly spoke about the manipulation of billing records and the falsification of Medicaid claims he allegedly witnessed, Maine Revenue Services audited his taxes.

The DHHS records show that Gateway’s repayments were not sporadic, but highly structured — at least originally.

Throughout 2019, the organization made repeated repayments — most in the exact amount of $10,416.82 — on a near-monthly basis. That pattern suggests a formal recoupment agreement or audit-driven repayment schedule rather than isolated billing corrections. That agreement would have been put in place under Republican Gov. Paul LePage, as the payments began before Gov. Janet Mills (D) was sworn in.

A smaller adjustment appears at the end of that year, followed by a multi-year gap. In 2020, all recoupment payments came to a halt.

Repayments then resumed in 2025 — roughly four months after the Robinson Report first reported on Bernardini’s allegations — with five separate transactions of $2,841.28 between August and December.

Altogether, the repayments total just over $118,000; however, the records provided by DHHS may not cover payments made between now and when the FOAA request was submitted.

The records do not show any repayment approaching the full $1.6 million that state officials have indicated was improperly billed. The small amount of recoupment is even more glaring in light of Bernardini’s allegations that Gateway falsely inflated MaineCare claims over a period of more than five years.

He has claimed that Gateway’s practices were not accidental errors, but part of a deliberate and sustained scheme to maximize Medicaid reimbursements — particularly within MaineCare-funded residential and behavioral health programs.

Those claims align with broader concerns about Maine’s Medicaid system, particularly under Section 21 waiver programs, where providers receive significant public funding to serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The financial questions surrounding Gateway are compounded by its receipt of no-bid government contracts from the Mills Administration. Shortly after the migrant agency stopped making recoupment payments to DHHS, the agency began receiving Covid-19 Era payments (funded through federal grants) to engage in public health work. That work amounted to sending Gateway staffers into migrant neighborhoods to sign residents up for Medicaid and other welfare programs.

Around the same time that Gateway began receiving no-bid contract dollars from the Mills Administration, Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland) also began reporting on her financial disclosures that she was an “Assistant Executive Director” at Gateway Community Services.

The Gateway case became the first public test of Maine’s ability — and willingness — to police its Medicaid system amid a nationwide reckoning over systemic fraud within the trillion-dollar welfare program.

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Although DHHS had audited Gateway on three separate occasions and found over-billing issues, the Mills Administration had always kept the results of those audits private and never moved to cut off Medicaid payments to the agency.

Only 10 months after the Robinson Report published the whistleblower allegations against the company, and national media began to re-report Bernardini’s claims and DHHS audit documents, did the Mills Administration cut off funding for Gateway.

As a lame duck governor who is also seeking the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in Maine, Mills has downplayed reports of fraud within MaineCare. This includes the federal audit released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), which revealed $46 million in overpayments within the child autism program in just one year, 2023.

Yet even as she downplays reports of MaineCare fraud, the governor has quietly moved to freeze new provider enrollment in four of the largest and most expensive MaineCare programs — an indication that Mills may be saying one thing for political purposes while rapidly trying to resolve a crisis she can no longer contain.

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