Trump’s Oval Office moment with the USA hockey champions underscored his comfort in unscripted, high-energy settings that play to his political strengths. Furthermore, a new Pine Tree State poll injected fresh intrigue into Maine politics by showing weakness for Janet Mills and early complications for Susan Collins.
New Poll Jolts Mills and Collins While Trump Soaks Up the Spotlight - MWTV
Maine Democrats skip the people’s house and act shocked nobody applauds.
Feb 24, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
