New Poll Jolts Mills and Collins While Trump Soaks Up the Spotlight - MWTV

Maine Democrats skip the people’s house and act shocked nobody applauds.
Feb 24, 2026

Trump’s Oval Office moment with the USA hockey champions underscored his comfort in unscripted, high-energy settings that play to his political strengths. Furthermore, a new Pine Tree State poll injected fresh intrigue into Maine politics by showing weakness for Janet Mills and early complications for Susan Collins.

