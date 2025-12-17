The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patriot*17*76*'s avatar
Patriot*17*76*
14h

Well, good on you for trying , Sir. When something bad happens (like some tragic accident that takes a family member) and these goons are involved , the blood will be on their hands , not yours. It sure seems like cheating is the way to go in life these days. I hate liars, cheaters , frauds and thieves. We do need the big guns to come to Maine or someone that will listen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Swan's avatar
Swan
11h

All elected Maine Democrats are rotten to the CORE. ALL OF THEM!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture