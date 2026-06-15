A photograph posted to the Socialist Rifle Association shows Graham Platner’s unmistakable ginger beard as he shields his pale skin from the scorching sun of the firing range.

Last October, The Robinson Report broke the story that Graham Platner — the disabled Sullivan veteran with an oyster hobby who is now the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate — had personally instructed members of the Socialist Rifle Association in firearms training in Maine.

Now, two additional accounts — both from self-described left-wingers — have surfaced that confirm Platner’s top role in the Maine chapter of firearms and political activism org.

The reporting previously rested on Platner’s own words, as well as pictures from an official Socialist Rifle Association (SRA) social media account that appeared to show Platner serving as a range officer for the group’s training sessions.

Graham Platner’s SRA trainees display an Industrial Workers of the World flag. The IWW was founded in Chicago in 1905 by a coalition of radical unionists, socialists, anarchists, and Marxists, including figures like Bill Haywood and Eugene Debs.

Posting under the Reddit handle “P-Hustle,” he wrote in August 2020 that his chapter ran “lots of range days, firearms education classes,” that he’d “just put on a defensive handgun course two weekends ago,” and that the group ran monthly introductory courses plus “more advanced classes for experienced members.” In a separate post, he recruited a Mainer to the chapter directly: “We’re quite active.”

On X, the far left gun club posted images from multiple training sessions showcasing members with blurred faces and an arsenal of firearms. The SRA blurs faces in the photographs, but some were insufficiently blurred — including a red-haired, red-bearded man matching Platner.

The SRA also distributed material on how to subvert law enforcement surveillance of mobile phones and use “burner” phones.

Eight months later, two new accounts corroborate the original reporting from opposite directions — one a grateful student, one a former Tinder fling who posted in alarm of a man with a Nazi tattoo who’d started a gun club in coastal Maine.

The new information confirms that Platner was not just member of the organization, but that he held a leadership role in the firearms training group.

Last week, a poster on r/portlandme published an open letter of thanks titled “Graham Platner Taught Me How To Shoot A Handgun.”

“Flashy title, I know,” the post opens. The author describes being one of a number of “afraid queer folks” who sought self-defense training in 2020, and identifies Platner by name and role: “Graham was the officer, largely in charge, of the Maine branch of the SRA (Socialist Rifle Association).”

The second account is the more significant of the two — because it is documented and time-stamped.

A left-wing streamer / cannabis-enjoyer using the X handle @420mercymain69 came forward the day after Platner clinched the nomination, alleging she met him on Tinder in February 2021 and dated him through mid-July of that year.

She publicly shared screenshots of private messages — including texts to her own mother — describing Platner’s chest tattoo as a “Nazi tattoo,” along with a lengthy statement posted to X. The messages are dated September 26, 2025: before the Totenkopf became public knowledge but after Platner was making national headlines as a rising Democrat star. The messages were also sent before Platner went on Pod Save America and falsely claimed that he had no idea the tattoo was anything other than a scary skull.

The X user says Platner told her he knew the tattoo was connected to Nazi death camps but that he kept it deliberately, “as a reminder that the United States was the evil, bad guy overseas.”

That is a materially different story than the one Platner has told the public — that he picked a skull off a wall in Croatia and never understood its meaning. The woman’s account would add to the growing number of Democrats, including a close personal friend of Platner’s, who’ve confirmed that he has misled the public about his Nazi tattoo.

In other words, a private citizen with no political motive recorded Platner’s self-knowledge of his tattoo’s incontestable Nazi origins — as well as his prominent role in the Maine SRA.

In a 2021 post from the same X account, the user bemoaned “toxic men in leftist spaces” and referred to a guy who “started an SRA chapter,” adding, “omg I think he’s a secret nazi I’m freaking out.”

The woman also alleges that Platner stole her pie dish.

Who the hell cares whether Platner was forming an armed group of political extremists and teaching them tactics he learned during a career in the U.S. military?

Maine Democrats, that’s who. Including Maine CD-2 candidate and State Sen. Joe Baldacci (D-Penobscot).

As every media outlet in the state of Maine covered extensively, Baldacci led a 2024 campaign to ban the type of training Platner provided to socialists and communists.

LD 2130 was sponsored by Sen. Baldacci and passed both chambers in April 2024.

Yet not a single outlet in the state has covered Platner’s role in running the very kind of organization his party prohibited.

Maine Democrats, with Baldacci among the loudest voices, hyperventilated over an imagined right-wing militia — a right-wing militia that somehow was led by an Andrew Yang fundraiser and a wacko who endorsed Joe Biden.

Baldacci wrote a law to make it a Class D crime to instruct another person in firearms if the intent is to cause “civil disorder.”

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Ironically, while Democrats were cheering a crackdown on imaginary paramilitary instruction, one of its rising stars was — by his own posts and now by the accounts of two self-described leftists — was teaching actual paramilitary tactics to an explicitly political, far left organization.

Right around the time the paramilitary ban passed the Maine legislature, the SRA quietly stopped posting images of its impressively armed training events, so there’s no evidence that they continued to engage in paramilitary training after Maine law prohibited it. The group has never been connected to crimes of any sort in Maine.

Would the conduct depicted in SRA social media posts violate Badlacci’s law?

The answer would hinge on whether the communists, socialists, and anarchists on the range aimed to create “civil disorder.”

One sign of an intent to create civil disorder could be active planning to hide communication from law enforcement.