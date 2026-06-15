The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
1h

"HE'S OUR MAN !!!"

Democrats from coast to coast

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Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
1hEdited

The current iteration of the democrat party are illiberal Marxo-fascist nihilists and tyrants who hate democracy (Recall how Kamala was chosen by the democrat politburo who ran Autopen Biden's illegitimate administration behind closed doors... without a primary or any other consultation with the party or its constituents at large.). But democrats are so addled by TDS that they don't give a damn; they are desperate for power alone, not for any reasonable course of action that improves the country (and certainly not the state of Maine with our collection of demshevik baboons). On the contrary, they are obsessed with destroying our society and country (Take for example their advocacy for flooding the country with illegals, who constitute an invasion force of enemy combatants and terrorists... or their desire for undeveloped kids to get sex changes [mutilation] behind their parents' backs, with the support of the state, among other INSANE policies.).

So... Graham Platner is their PERFECT man: a degenerate, Marxist, racist, nihilist, women-hater, and now apparently a domestic terrorist.

Granted, the pro-war repugnicants' mission is nothing of which to be proud either. Israel (and its dual-citizen operatives in our government and heretic Christian and fake patriot neocon supporters) must be cut loose. (Remember the USS Liberty!) Neither party leaves much for us moderate law-abiding, Constitution-loving patriots.

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