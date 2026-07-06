The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Lawrence Lockman's avatar
Lawrence Lockman
2h

The oysters are coming home to roost.

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Jessica's avatar
Jessica
1h

Again, where have all the "Believe All Women" and #MeToo advocates been ?

How many more victimized women have to come forward with detailed and verified complaints of domestic and sexual violence ? Why are Democrats still supporting this creep ?

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