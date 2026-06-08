My ancestors have lived and died in Maine as far back as the Ancestry records go. And, as some of you know, my first child just turned one-month-old. So I’ve had a lot of late nights covered in baby vomit to think about, inter alia, my hopes and dreams for her future. I would love for her to have the kind of childhood I had, in the kind of Maine I remember growing up.

Alas, that Maine no longer exists.

But it was not inevitable that the Maine so many of us are nostalgic for would transform into a blighted land of rural poverty and de-industrialization. It was not inevitable that Portland, Lewiston, Bangor, and our other cities would become wastelands of social chaos thanks to socialist-communist policies and crony capitalism masquerading as NGO do-gooderism. None of this was the result of inevitable forces beyond the control of Mainers. It was all the result of hundreds of little choices Mainers collectively made to embrace a political experiment that has, by every conceivable standard, failed.

Mainers chose to experiment with San Francisco-style policies for nearly a decade. The only good thing that emerged from that experiment is that we proved beyond a reasonable doubt that progressive ideas make life worse for everyone but a handful of political elites. Now, we have the opportunity to begin making new choices, better choices. Choices based on the evidence we’ve painstakingly accumulated through eight years of decline, malaise, and suffering.

On Tuesday, when voters head to the polls for the primary election, the single most important race will be the GOP primary. Because it is in that race that we will get our first indication of whether conservatives can successfully implement a winning electoral strategy, as opposed to a spasm of rage that just feels good but ultimately accomplishes nothing. By Wednesday morning, we’ll have a pretty good idea whether Maine Republicans have chosen a winning leader who can alter the fate of this state or a man who can merely lodge a spirited protest.

If it’s the latter, I’ll probably start teaching my daughter Spanish, because I’ll be running the Robinson Report and The Maine Wire from El Salvador — just one more of the thousands of young Maine families eying the exits because Augusta has become a criminal enterprise and honest working people are the victims.

My endorsement…

Obviously I’m voting for Troy Jackson. He’s a big dummy and he makes me laugh. But for those of you who are pulling a GOP ballot… there are two ways to vote in a Republican primary.

The first is the way most are tempted to vote. We vote for the candidate who says the thing we’ve wanted someone to say out loud for ten years. We vote for the man who makes the establishment flinch, who goes viral, who fights. We vote, in other words, with the part of us that is exhausted and furious — and God knows there is plenty in Augusta to make us furious.

The second way of voting is harder. You sit down, you set the anger aside for one afternoon, and you ask a single calculated question: Which of these candidates can actually beat a Democrat on November 3?

That is the only question that matters Tuesday. Not which candidate you’d most enjoy retweeting, hearing on the radio, or the one with the wittiest lines at the debate. Not which one drew the loudest applause at a county committee meeting. Which one wins in the fall — because the fall is the whole game, and a primary win that leads to a November loss is worse than no win at all.

Let me say that plainly, because this is the entirety of my endorsement: Vote for the man most likely to emerge victorious in November. In my view, the distance — ideologically — between the GOP candidates can be measured in millimeters, whereas the distance between most normal Mainers and the potential leftist nominees is measured in miles. But my endorsement boils down to a version of William F. Buckley Jr.’s maxim that conservatives ought to vote for “the rightwardmost viable candidate” — though I’m erring more on the side of viability.

Put differently, a vote for a Republican who cannot win the general election is, in every practical sense, a vote for Shenna Bellows or Nirav Shah or Troy Jackson. It is a donation to the other side. It’s an in-kind contribution to the people who’ve driven our schools into the ground, our energy bills through the roof, and our young people to freer, fairer states. It’s a helping hand to the little lawmakers whose top priority is keeping boys in girls’ sports, raising taxes even higher, and funneling money into NGOs that only exacerbate homelessness and drug addiction. And it is worse than a wasted vote in one race, because of what it drags down with it.

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The down-ballot consequences

The governor’s race does not happen in a vacuum. The conservative name atop the November ballot sets the weather for every legislative, county, and municipal race beneath it. A nominee who is bleeding independents and moderates, who is defined by billionaire-funded propaganda campaigns before the primary is even settled, who can’t raise money and can’t stay on a debate stage — that nominee doesn’t just lose his own race. He suppresses Republican turnout and energizes Democratic turnout in the very House and Senate districts where control of the Legislature will be decided by a few hundred votes.

Control of the Legislature is not a consolation prize. In Maine, the Legislature — not the voters — elects the constitutional officers. The Secretary of State. The Attorney General. The Treasurer. The State Auditor. If Republicans field a top-of-ticket candidate who tanks the down-ballot races, the Democratic majority survives, and that majority will turn around and hand Aaron Frey two more years as attorney general. Lord knows what he’ll get up to in that sound-proofed office of his with another two years weaponizing the Attorney General’s Office. The far left majority will install Shenna Bellows as secretary of state again — two more years of sneaky, deceptive, and untrustworthy administration of elections. More ballots randomly arriving in Amazon Prime packages.

So understand the stakes of an unelectable nominee in full. It is not merely that we lose the Blaine House. It is that we lose the Blaine House and we re-up the very officials who have spent a decade weaponizing their offices against the people who pay for them. You do not get to be angry at Shenna Bellows and then cast a primary vote that guarantees her a $170k-per-year contract extension. Those two things cannot live in the same mind.

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The stakes are existential for Maine

The stakes of this election are not simply protecting our girls, adjusting marginal tax rates, or abolishing the rank policy that steals from households to pay out-of-state solar developers. Those are real, and we’ve covered them at length at The Maine Wire, and they matter. But they are only part of what’s at stake in this election.

The real stakes are existential. They are nothing less than whether Maine has a future as a place where ordinary working people can build a life. Maine stands at a fork in the road. One path leads to a future where the coastal elite, immunized from the harm of their politics by their wealth, enjoy beachfront estates, while the rest of Maine turns into a conservation park speckled with African refugee camps and a few Medicaid agencies. The young leave. The families don’t form. The lights stay on for tourists and second-home owners and almost no one else. Sadly, that’s the path where our political and cultural inertia is leading. That’s the path we’re on.

But there is another, brighter and better way. However, choosing to take this happier path requires us to recognize the obvious thing that ten years of progressive experimentation has now proven beyond serious dispute: the progressive program has made life in Maine worse. Not marginally worse. Worse in every single way that social science, economics, and political science can measure. Everything is worse and nothing is better after voters handed progressives carte blanche over the levers of political power. Things are worse on the metrics that decide whether a 28-year-old electrician stays in Lewiston or leaves for New Hampshire — energy costs, housing costs, the tax burden, the sense that the government in Augusta works for someone other than you, unfettered organized crime, extremists injecting politics into schools while children can’t read. We did the experiment. We have the results. The results are bad. Now is the time for us to make political decisions based on evidence and prudence, not emotion and virtue signaling.

That is why conservatives must rank their primary ballot not according to what feels good but according to what is most likely to fundamentally alter the trajectory of the state. The next governor either begins to reverse this undeniable social and cultural decline, or presides over Maine’s continued deterioration.

So what are we actually looking for?

If electability is the question, then we need to be specific and unsentimental about what makes a candidate electable in a state Donald Trump has never carried, where more than 70 percent of registered voters are either independents or registered Democrats. Here are just a few of the items that contribute to general election viability. Apply it to all the candidates and consider the results. Be honest about the answers even when the honest answer stings.

Is he reasonably financed? A modern statewide campaign in Maine costs real money — for television, for digital, for the field operation that actually drags ballots to the box. You do not have to love any of those facts. You do have to look at them clearly, because a candidate who is broke in June is a candidate who gets buried in October.

Has he built a team? Not a fan club — a team. Professionals who can run a modern campaign and who understand that communication today happens on social media, on the radio, and on television all at once, and that you have to be good at all three. A viral social media post is not a field program. Look hard at which of these men has surrounded himself with people who have actually won races in Maine.

Does he have a compelling, honest story that connects with the average Maine voter? Not a story that thrills the room at a Republican convention — a story that lands with the nurse in Saco and the contractor in Caribou who have never been to a convention and never will. And the word honest is doing real work in that sentence. A biography that doesn’t survive contact with the press is not an asset; it is a time bomb with a November fuse.

Is he someone you’d invite to a barbecue full of your family and friends? I am not being glib. Maine voters elect people they can stand to have in their living room for four years. Would you trust this man to babysit your kids? Would you want him at the table when your in-laws are over? Likability is not a frivolous metric in a general election — it is frequently the metric, and it is the one consultants are invariably blind to if their salaries are high enough.

Is he a team player who understands what November is actually for? This is the big one, and it’s where ranked-choice voting changes everything. November is not about one man securing one room in the Blaine House. It is about assembling the governing coalition — a conservative Legislature, a conservative slate of constitutional officers, a working majority — without which not one promised reform ever becomes law. Hell, we’d be lightyears better off just to have normal non-leftists in any of those leadership positions. A candidate who treats the nomination as a personal coronation and a beauty pageant, who won’t share a debate stage with his rivals, who won’t link arms with the rest of the ticket, is telling you he doesn’t understand the job. Watch how he treats the other Republicans. That’s how he’ll treat the legislators he’ll need to make good on any campaign promise.

Is his personal life in order? The alleged domestic abuser, serial liar, and habitual adulterer poised to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination underscores this point plainly. How a man organizes his own household is the truest available preview of how he will organize any institution placed in his care. A man who cannot govern his own affairs will not govern a $12 billion enterprise with 12,000 employees. This is not about perfection — none of us qualify on perfection. It is about order, discipline, and the basic competence to run a life before you ask to run a state.

I am not telling you whom to rank first. I am telling you to rank your ballot according to who is most likely to persuade the 351,000 independent voters — and some of the 326,000 Democratic voters — that the time has come to end this miserable experiment in left-wing extremism.

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Conservatives must master Ranked Choice Voting

You must rank your ballot. If you don’t rank, you’re diluting your voting power. Libby Palanza has written an excellent explainer on how Ranked Choice Voting works. Yes, RCV is stupid. It’s awful policy. But until something changes in Maine, it’s how elections will work. So if you don’t learn how to rank your ballot, you’re disenfranchising yourself.

Rank the candidates who best meet the test above — first, second, third, and all the way down. Do not bullet-vote one name across the first slot out of loyalty or spite, or rank number one and leave the rest of your ballot blank. A blank second choice is a gift to the other party’s coalition. It exhausts your ballot and means you don’t get a say in the nominee if your candidate gets bounced. Fill in the whole ballot, top to bottom, in the order of who can actually win.

If conservative voters walk into the booth Tuesday and vote on emotion — if we reward the candidate who best channels our fury rather than the candidate who can best lead a sea change in the fall — then January will not bring the inauguration Maine needs. It will not be a referendum that finally punishes Portland-area socialists for doubling and tripling and quadrupling down on their failed and depraved agenda. It will be the opposite of that. It will be an escalation. It will be a further radicalization of the very politics that brought Maine to rock bottom, now with a fresh four-year mandate and a Legislature still firmly in the hands of the people who are profiting from the status quo.