On Thursday, Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson and reporter Edward Tomic visited Portland’s largest three homeless encampments and spoke with local business owners about how the city’s homeless population is affecting their business operations.

The Maine Department of Transportation Park and Ride on Marginal Way recently became Portland’s second largest encampment, with over thirty tents lining the state land next to I-295.

The Park and Ride encampment formed after the encampment between the Portland Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods was shut down and cleaned out in May.

FULL PODCAST: The Maine Wire’s Steve Robinson and Edward Tomic recount their inspection of Portland’s open air drug markets:

The shifting settlements are part of an ongoing spat between the city and the State over whose responsibility it is to deal with the sprawling open-air drug markets and overdose hot zones that have sprung up amid ongoing housing and addiction crises roiling Maine.

When the Millsvilles are on city …