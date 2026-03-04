The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Mills Targets “Right-Wing Blogger” as Portland’s Zombie Offices Keep Billing - MWTV

A walk down Bishop Street finds ten listed agencies, zero people, and yet more evidence that “site inspections” don’t mean what taxpayers think they mean.
Mar 04, 2026

A Portland strip of “home health care” signage delivers the same result again—ten doors, zero humans—while reports surface that multiple agencies received confidential letters, possibly signaling a scramble inside DHHS.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture