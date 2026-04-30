The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Islander's avatar
Islander
7h

She was used by the left and then just tossed away, her popularity was a mirage. She only represented 1/2 of Maine and has done a whole lot of damage to our state. High taxes, high energy costs, housing costs through the roof, schools that do not teach and influx of parasites of which the likes we have never seen before. Maine taxpayers were used and abused to pay for these parasites. Platner is not only a danger to Maine but also to the country. Hold your nose one more time and vote for Collins, our future depends on it.

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Cbcritter's avatar
Cbcritter
4h

She can still do a lot of damage in the next few months!

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