Governor Janet Mills releases a campaign ad using Graham Platner’s past written comments about rape, sparking immediate debate over its tone, authenticity, and effectiveness. Graham Platner responds at a press conference, where he apologizes and is joined by supporters speaking on his behalf.
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Mills Drops a Brutal New Attack Ad and Platner Scrambles to Contain the Damage - MWTV
A sharp escalation in the Senate primary brings new scrutiny to Platner’s past statements and how his campaign is handling the fallout.
Mar 17, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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