The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Mills Drops a Brutal New Attack Ad and Platner Scrambles to Contain the Damage - MWTV

A sharp escalation in the Senate primary brings new scrutiny to Platner’s past statements and how his campaign is handling the fallout.
Mar 17, 2026

Governor Janet Mills releases a campaign ad using Graham Platner’s past written comments about rape, sparking immediate debate over its tone, authenticity, and effectiveness. Graham Platner responds at a press conference, where he apologizes and is joined by supporters speaking on his behalf.

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